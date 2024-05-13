Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage Hartlepool United attacker Max Storey signed his first professional contract with the club last week.

The talented, technically gifted young forward made his senior debut against Dagenham & Redbridge - the final home game of last season - as a second half substitute.

Storey, who turned 18 in January, impressed from the bench, drifting in from the left hand side of midfield and always offering for the ball, showing some nice touches.

He almost capped his first team bow with a goal 10 minutes from time when he found himself in a pocket of space on the edge of the box, but dragged his shot just wide.

The teenager impressed on his first team debut last month and enjoyed a prolific campaign with the academy.

The diminutive attacker spent time on a work experience loan at Redcar in March, producing a man-of-the-match performance on his debut for the Steelmen.

Storey, who scored 22 goals in 31 appearances for the academy side last season, becomes the latest player to progress through the Pools youth ranks and earn a professional deal, following in the footsteps of Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Joe Grey.

Upon signing his new contract, Storey said: "I'm very grateful for the opportunity and I'm buzzing to have signed.

"It's been an enjoyable season for me personally and hopefully I can kick on over the summer.

"I'd like to thank all the staff at the club who have helped my development since I've been here."

Meanwhile, academy manager Ian McGukin, who has been instrumental in helping young players make the step up to the first team, added: "We're really pleased for Max - he's worked hard and earned his opportunity.

"He follows Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy, who signed contracts in December, which shows the strength and potential in our academy setup.