Hartlepool United academy product Joe Aungiers has been rewarded for an impressive pre-season campaign after signing his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old, who has impressed for the Pools youth team and spent time out on loan at Whitby and West Auckland Town last season, penned a professional deal after catching the eye of new manager Simon Grayson this summer.

The teenage attacker, who featured on the bench for Pools last season but is still to make his first team debut, impressed under Darren Sarll in the summer of 2024 and had been set to feature in the squad for last year's National League curtain raiser, a long trip to Yeovil. However, a broken wrist put paid to Aungiers hopes of a first time debut and the youngster was sidelined for months. After returning to full fitness, he gained senior experience with two loan spells and impressed former head coach Anthony Limbrick while training with the first team. Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail in February, Limbrick said that "Joe's got a really nice left foot, he can play in that number 10 role, he links the play well and he's technically really good".

New Pools boss Simon Grayson appears to have been similarly impressed with Aungiers since replacing Limbrick last month, hailing his "attitude and ability". Having signed his first professional deal, Aungiers told the club website he was determined to help Pools push on ahead of the new season.

"I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity and excited to have signed my first professional contract," he said.

"I'd like to thank the staff at the club who have helped me with my development over the course of my scholarship, and hopefully I can kick on and help the team for the season ahead."

Meanwhile, Grayson added that Aungiers' effort and application over the summer had convinced him he was deserving of a professional deal.

He said: "Joe is still a young player, but we believe he has a lot of potential.

"He's been training with the first team over the last few weeks, and we have seen enough to conclude that he has the correct attitude and ability.

"We have been enjoying working with him on the grass this pre-season and helping continue his development towards the first team."