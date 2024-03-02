Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools gave themselves a mountain to climb after hitting half-time two goals down.

The Bees took the lead in the 12th minute when Gatlin O’Donkor stroked in the opener after goalkeeper Joel Dixon’s weak kick left the home side in trouble.

And a minute before the break Anthony Hartigan’s powerful curling free-kick from near the touchline flew straight over Dixon and into his top corner after Manny Onariase had needlessly fouled his man.

Barnet's Anthony Hartigan scores direct from a free kick during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News.

Phillips, whose side are now 10 points off the play-offs, said: “I’m disappointed to lose a home match and to suffer back-to-back defeats. It’s the first time it has happened since I came here.

“Ultimately Barnet, we knew, would have possession.

"They are a good side and what we had to do was work hard, battle hard, make tackles, win duels, and we didn’t do that first half.

“We gave them too much respect, even if they didn’t really carve us open.

Barnet's players applaud their fans after their victory against Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News.

“The first goal Joel hasn’t got the purchase on the kick and we backed off. It was a good finish but wasn’t the hardest finish.

“The second one can’t be going in the net from that position and it was an unnecessary foul from big Manny. So it’s decision making as well.

“We were two down at half-time, rallied, made change and it took us until the last 20 minutes to have a go.

“I want to see us have a go at teams in front of our own fans because we know they get behind you. You could sense that when we scored.

"That is the most disappointing thing, we didn’t have a go from the start.”

Dixon impressed during Phillips’ five match unbeaten run to start life in the dug-out at Hartlepool.

But two defeats in a row has dented the mood.

Phillips, whose side pulled one back through Nicky Featherstone‘s header late on, said: “The players, with my help and my support, they have to step up. From my first four or five games he was excellent, now he is having a tough time at the moment.

“The 10-day break comes at a good time for everyone now and with the injuries and illnesses we have, it’s bizarre. That is something we need to look at as well, the amount of injuries is not right.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, go back to a Hartlepool team who were going through tough times when I came here. Remember we have lost to two teams at the top end of the table and we’ve not been outplayed.”

Hartlepool were without Luke Waterfall at the heart of the defence because of illness, while Tom Parkes had to be withdrawn following a knock to the head in the first half. Alex Lacey, just back from injury himself, replaced him.

Phillips said: “Parkes coming off was precautionary. He had a head injury in Scotland before so he is being careful. It’s disappointing to lose him, I am sure we will have him for Maidenhead.

“Alex came on and did well. He hasn’t played for a long time and it is great he has minutes under his belt and you can see he is a good player.

“To lose Luke then Parkes, was hard on us. I can’t used that as an excuse.

“I still feel if we had been more aggressive we could have got more out of it. There’s no disgrace to lose to Barnet. It’s not all doom and gloom and we will look forward.”