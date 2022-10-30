It was a day of mixed emotions for Holohan who returned to the Suit Direct Stadium for the first time since his exit from the club in March. The Irishman became a fan favourite during his three years and 108 appearances with the club before joining the Mariners last season.

Holohan admitted it would be a 'surreal' feeling returning to Hartlepool and he fulfilled the scriptwriters’ prophecy when firing the visitors in front inside the opening 10 minutes. The 30-year-old met a bouncing ball on the edge of the area before expertly bending it around the Hartlepool defence and into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

It was a day of mixed emotions for midfielder Gavan Holohan on his return to Hartlepool United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Holohan raised his arms in a sympathetic manner to the Suit Direct Stadium faithful, who returned the favour by giving Holohan a round of applause. But despite an impressive performance on his return, Holohan would walk away empty handed with Grimsby after Pools staged a late comeback to snatch all three points.

And, although the Irishman was disappointed his team were not able to claim all three points, the midfielder paid tribute to the Pools supporters for the warm reception he received in a classy gesture via social media.

Holohan wrote: “Fuming we couldn’t get you all the result today. On us as players, can’t let a lead slip like that but we’ll put it right next time.