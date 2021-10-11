David Ferguson’s header to Sam Hoskins’ opener was a welcome response for a Pools side who had won just two of their previous 23 matches in which they had conceded the first goal.

On going behind, Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor said: “We’re always going to be disappointed with the goals we concede but it’s a rubbish goal from our perspective.

"It’s not even a long throw, it’s a short long throw which is flicked on and the ball drops so they’ll look at it as a set-piece and a good finish but it was massively preventable from our perspective and thankfully it hasn’t cost us.

David Ferguson scores a crucial equaliser for Hartlepool United in Saturday's 2-1 win against Northampton Town (photo: Frank Reid).

"It’s something we need to be better at and we’ve spoken about being clinical in both boxes.

“We got away with one in terms of the goal we conceded but thankfully we got two moments of quality at the other end to get us the win.”

The fact Pools found themselves level so soon after going behind gave Challinor and his side a platform to go on to take all three points as tactical changes were made and Luke Molyneux volleyed in a late winner to secure all three points.

"It’s always important to bounce back quickly because the longer things go, you might think and overthink things when you’re behind,” Challinor added.

"But what getting back into the game so quickly allowed us to do was be in control and make a decision which meant we didn’t have to change our shape just because we’re behind, we’re level in the game and can now go and be positive.

"The goal was important because it changes the atmosphere in the ground and on the pitch.

"You could see with the first half because the one good chance we had where Dales [Matty Daly] slid Will [Goodwin] through and he should score.

"After that, we then have a spell where we start to pass the ball and belief grows from that.

"Getting that goal back gave us that belief that we could go and win the game which thankfully we did.”

