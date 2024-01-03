News you can trust since 1877
John Askey was sacked as Hartlepool United manager after defeat by Oldham Athletic.John Askey was sacked as Hartlepool United manager after defeat by Oldham Athletic.
The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland stars, Newcastle United youth coach and ex-Blackburn Rovers manager who are amongst bookies candidates to be Hartlepool United's next permanent manager

Hartlepool United are looking for their sixth permanent manager in just over two years after John Askey left the club following their 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic on December 30.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT

Lennie Lawrence has been named as caretaker manager ahead of Oxford City fixture.

Whoever lands the managerial hotseat will certainly have a lot of work ahead to turn around Pools’ fortunes.

But it is a job that is likely to attract some high quality candidates.

Here we look at the front runners, according to BetVictor, as well as some outside shots.

Let us know who you would like to take charge of the club and why.

Paul Hurst turned around the fortunes of Grimsby Town to win promotion back to the Football League in what would be a very similar mission at Hartlepool United.

1. Paul Hurst - 4/1

Paul Hurst turned around the fortunes of Grimsby Town to win promotion back to the Football League in what would be a very similar mission at Hartlepool United. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Anthony Sweeney is a fans favourites after 13 seasons with Hartlepool. The current first team coach made 444 appearances, making him the third highest appearance maker in the club's history.

2. Anthony Sweeney - 6/1

Anthony Sweeney is a fans favourites after 13 seasons with Hartlepool. The current first team coach made 444 appearances, making him the third highest appearance maker in the club's history. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Darren Sarll has extensive experience of non-league football and was most recently the manager of Woking.

3. Darren Sarll - 8/1

Darren Sarll has extensive experience of non-league football and was most recently the manager of Woking. Photo: Michael Steele

Matt Gray won the National League with Sutton United and is currently looking for work.

4. Matt Gray - 10/1

Matt Gray won the National League with Sutton United and is currently looking for work. Photo: Bryn Lennon

