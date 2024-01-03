The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland stars, Newcastle United youth coach and ex-Blackburn Rovers manager who are amongst bookies candidates to be Hartlepool United's next permanent manager
Hartlepool United are looking for their sixth permanent manager in just over two years after John Askey left the club following their 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic on December 30.
Lennie Lawrence has been named as caretaker manager ahead of Oxford City fixture.
Whoever lands the managerial hotseat will certainly have a lot of work ahead to turn around Pools’ fortunes.
But it is a job that is likely to attract some high quality candidates.
Here we look at the front runners, according to BetVictor, as well as some outside shots.
