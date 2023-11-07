Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has joined Harrogate Town on a short-term deal until the New Year in a move which could impact Pools.

Harrogate have been in the market for a replacement in goal recently after current No.1 Mark Oxley suffered a torn calf which is set to rule him out of action for a number of months with boss Simon Weaver confirming the 33-year-old will require surgery.

And with Oxley out, it left Weaver with only one senior goalkeeper within his squad with 21-year-old summer signing Lewis Thomas.

As such, the Sulphurites have scoured emergency loan options and the free agent market before bringing in former Pools stopper Mitchell on a ‘short-term deal until the end of the calendar year.’

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has joined Harrogate Town on a short-term deal. Picture by FRANK REID

Mitchell made just eight appearances for Hartlepool after signing under Dave Challinor following the club’s return to the Football League before the 28-year-old moved on to join Doncaster Rovers.

Mitchell was released at the end of last season with Weaver admitting it is a ‘great stroke of luck’ for Harrogate to be able to bring in a player of his calibre in the interim.

“To recruit someone of Jonathan’s quality at such short notice is a great stroke of luck for the football club. He is a very good professional, he has a lot of games under his belt but is also still only 28,” said Weaver.

“We need competition for places in every position. With Mark out, we needed to bring someone in as soon as possible and we are delighted to have this deal complete.

Harrogate Town have the option to recall goalkeeper Pete Jameson in January from his loan spell with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

“There were a few late nights from Lloyd Kerry, Paul Thirlwell, Phil Priestley and I as we poured over the coverage we had available and we believe we are signing a real top quality keeper.“

Mitchell added: “I am absolutely delighted to be here. It’s a move which came about quickly but now everything is sorted, I can’t wait to get going.

“Whenever you go into a new environment, you’re always looking to push and try to be as good as you can. If I can do that and get myself in the team then hopefully I can help the other lads around me as well.”

The terms of Mitchell’s deal with Harrogate are interesting for Hartlepool, however, given that they currently loan the Sulphurites’ other senior goalkeeper in Pete Jameson.

Jameson completed a season-long loan move to Pools in the summer but there is an option for the 30-year-old to be recalled to North Yorkshire in January.

"It’s a season-long loan, but there’s the option to call Pete back here in January should the need arise,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser this summer.

“I’m happy for Pete that he has got his move.

"Initially, I didn't want him to go anywhere because last season we had two really good keepers, really strong competition for the shirt, and I was very happy with that dynamic.

"But Pete made his decision. This is closer to home for him and I think it’s a good move for all parties.”