The 20-year-old, who is on a season long loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town, is Pools’ top scorer in all competitions with five goals to his name in just 13 starts.

Admittedly, four of those goals have been in the Papa John’s Trophy while his only League Two strike was the winner in last month’s 3-2 victory over Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Daly of Hartlepool United warms up during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But Saturday’s FA Cup display against League One side Wycombe Wanderers saw Daly display the more creative side to his game with two well-worked assists.

The first goal in particular had Daly showing some great footwork to catch out the Wycombe defence and slide through Mark Cullen who made no mistake.

And after having to bide his time being left out of the starting line-up in each of Pools’ opening five League Two matches, Daly is quickly becoming one of the first names on Antony Sweeney’s team sheet.

The Pool interim boss said: “He’s growing into a key player for us. He’s got real ability and can affect games.

"We had a chat with him and put demands on him because he’s got that match winning ability and we just want him to impact things a little bit more higher up the pitch. He did that on Saturday with two very good assists.”

While Daly is on a full season loan at Victoria Park, his parent club Huddersfield will be able to exercise a recall in January should they wish to.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.