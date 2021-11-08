The growing influence of Hartlepool United's ‘key player’ Matty Daly as Huddersfield Town loanee continues to impress
Three months into the new season and young midfielder Matty Daly has emerged as Hartlepool United’s most influential attacking threat.
The 20-year-old, who is on a season long loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town, is Pools’ top scorer in all competitions with five goals to his name in just 13 starts.
Admittedly, four of those goals have been in the Papa John’s Trophy while his only League Two strike was the winner in last month’s 3-2 victory over Harrogate Town.
Read More
But Saturday’s FA Cup display against League One side Wycombe Wanderers saw Daly display the more creative side to his game with two well-worked assists.
The first goal in particular had Daly showing some great footwork to catch out the Wycombe defence and slide through Mark Cullen who made no mistake.
And after having to bide his time being left out of the starting line-up in each of Pools’ opening five League Two matches, Daly is quickly becoming one of the first names on Antony Sweeney’s team sheet.
The Pool interim boss said: “He’s growing into a key player for us. He’s got real ability and can affect games.
"We had a chat with him and put demands on him because he’s got that match winning ability and we just want him to impact things a little bit more higher up the pitch. He did that on Saturday with two very good assists.”
While Daly is on a full season loan at Victoria Park, his parent club Huddersfield will be able to exercise a recall in January should they wish to.