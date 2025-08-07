The Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast returns ahead of new National League season
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.
Join Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling and Rich Mennear as they reflect on this summer's recruitment, where Pools still need to strengthen, Saturday's trip to Yeovil and Simon Grayson's play-off aspirations.
You can watch the full episode here.
Your next Hartlepool United read: Is this HUFC's best available XI ahead of new NL season?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.