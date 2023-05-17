Hartlepool captain Featherstone is out of contract in the summer after penning a two-year deal in 2021 and could become the latest member of the squad to leave the Suit Direct Stadium should a new deal not be agreed.

It comes after both Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip decided their futures lie elsewhere having turned down new offers by the club as they look to explore other options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone has spent nine seasons with Hartlepool and was with the club when they were last relegated to the National League as well as being part of the side who earned promotion back to the Football League.

But is it time to move on from the 34-year-old or should Featherstone remain a part of John Askey’s squad?

Here is what supporters had to say when asked by The Mail: Would you like to see Nicky Featherstone stay with Pools this summer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@OTDHUFC: No brainer - absolute yes!

Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on whether they want captain Nicky Featherstone to remain with the club this summer. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

@sharkbaitohlala: Yes and rotate with dolan in his position as he won't be able to play every game now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@pillager: Definite yes. We need know how and craft to control games. We can get younger players to run miles but we need to have some brains in there.

@michaelbratt2: Best player we have

@mickyga78: 100% keep him

@BriLeeStokle: Been a good servant, but time to move on now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Dannytempz7: Yes. Big enough job on rebuilding already. Need some continuity. Get some legs back around him in the side and let him dictate.

@JMRphin: 100% yes. He's not going to play every game and he isn't going to be right for every game. But as a situational player, in the right match ups, he can make a difference for sure.

@grahamo39: Depends if you want to play with pace and a high tempo

@AlanSte70204041: Yes definitely need his experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ChackBO: If we want to play pressing fast football then he doesn’t fit.

@MbwLdurham: Personally thinks it’s time for him to move on, not sure he’s got the speed any more