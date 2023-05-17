News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

The interesting response of Hartlepool United supporters over Nicky Featherstone future

Hartlepool United supporters have been giving their views on Nicky Featherstone’s future on social media.

By Joe Ramage
Published 17th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Hartlepool captain Featherstone is out of contract in the summer after penning a two-year deal in 2021 and could become the latest member of the squad to leave the Suit Direct Stadium should a new deal not be agreed.

It comes after both Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip decided their futures lie elsewhere having turned down new offers by the club as they look to explore other options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featherstone has spent nine seasons with Hartlepool and was with the club when they were last relegated to the National League as well as being part of the side who earned promotion back to the Football League.

Most Popular

But is it time to move on from the 34-year-old or should Featherstone remain a part of John Askey’s squad?

Here is what supporters had to say when asked by The Mail: Would you like to see Nicky Featherstone stay with Pools this summer?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Nicky Featherstone's HUFC future remains unclear

@OTDHUFC: No brainer - absolute yes!

Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on whether they want captain Nicky Featherstone to remain with the club this summer. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on whether they want captain Nicky Featherstone to remain with the club this summer. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on whether they want captain Nicky Featherstone to remain with the club this summer. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

@sharkbaitohlala: Yes and rotate with dolan in his position as he won't be able to play every game now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@pillager: Definite yes. We need know how and craft to control games. We can get younger players to run miles but we need to have some brains in there.

@michaelbratt2: Best player we have

@mickyga78: 100% keep him

@BriLeeStokle: Been a good servant, but time to move on now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@Dannytempz7: Yes. Big enough job on rebuilding already. Need some continuity. Get some legs back around him in the side and let him dictate.

@JMRphin: 100% yes. He's not going to play every game and he isn't going to be right for every game. But as a situational player, in the right match ups, he can make a difference for sure.

@grahamo39: Depends if you want to play with pace and a high tempo

@AlanSte70204041: Yes definitely need his experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@ChackBO: If we want to play pressing fast football then he doesn’t fit.

@MbwLdurham: Personally thinks it’s time for him to move on, not sure he’s got the speed any more

@oxoking: Need a replacement before we let him go

Related topics:National LeagueFootball League