Club captain Featherstone has spent nine seasons at the Suit Direct Stadium but might have played his final game for the club should a new deal not be agreed.

Featherstone was one of four players the club revealed were in talks over a new deal alongside Ben Killip, Connor Jennings and Patrick Boyes, with Jamie Sterry having turned down a new contract.

Killip, the club confirmed, would also reject the opportunity to extend his stay in the North East with the goalkeeper set to leave in the summer after four years with the club.

Nicky Featherstone is out of contract with Hartlepool United this summer. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Speaking with The Mail ahead of the final week of the League Two season Featherstone remained calm over his future when admitting he hadn’t yet thought about what would happen beyond the end of the season.

But the 34-year-old suggested he would like to remain with the club despite dropping back into the National League next season.

"I haven’t given it a moments thought to be honest with you because all the focus has been on trying to stay up and getting this season done then reflecting from there,” Featherstone told The Mail.

"Everyone knows I love the club and I want to be here. That’s my position. But I haven’t given it much thought outside of that just yet. The sole focus was on trying to keep the club in the Football League.”

Nicky Featherstone is in talks with Hartlepool United over a new deal. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Regardless of whether Featherstone is to stay with Hartlepool, the midfielder believes the club needs to establish a level of stability both on the field and off the field, with the club now up for sale, if they are to put what has been a hugely disappointing season behind them and look to bounce back from the National League.

"I’ve said this I don’t know how many times over the years but stability is massive in football,” said Featherstone.

"We’ve not had it too often. I’m not blaming anyone for that because it’s a tough position to be in as an owner. People want results. There’s no patience in football.