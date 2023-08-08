It was an afternoon which raised more questions than provided answers as Hartlepool, despite a late fightback, were swept aside by Barnet.

The Bees raced into a commanding three-goal lead before two late strikes gave Pools a slim chance of taking an unlikely point away from North London.

But as it was, Askey’s side were left empty-handed for their long trip home on what was a disappointing return to the National League.

Josh Umerah scored his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 3-2 defeat at Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

And here are some of the key takeaways from Hartlepool’s opening day defeat.

Defensive issues continue to plague Hartlepool United

This may have only been Askey’s 14th official game in charge of the club but already the issues surrounding his defence are a big concern.

In the 13 games to finish last season Pools conceded 19 times, with another three to add to that tally now courtesy of goals from Adebola Oluwo, Nicke Kabamba and Danny Collinge.

John Askey was left angered by Hartlepool United's defeat to Barnet on the opening day of the National League season. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey has yet to see his side keep a clean sheet since his arrival with Hartlepool harbouring the worst defensive record in League Two last season.

And it was the ease with which Barnet were able to find the back of the net which worried Askey the most.

“It’s a concern,” said Askey.

“To concede three goals, and three goals the way that we did, is poor, especially when you work on things for a long time. The first goal, people aren’t in the correct positions which is beyond words really.

Hartlepool United's defensive frailties were a concern in their National League defeat to Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

“The second one doesn’t look as though it’s gone over the line but they shouldn’t get the cross in, that’s what I’m more concerned about, the amount of crosses that came in.”

But it wasn’t just crosses from open play which will concern Askey, with Hartlepool unable to deal with Barnet’s threat from set pieces.

Having started the game reasonably well in possession, Pools quickly allowed the home side to grow in confidence with their erratic set piece defending – a source which would bring all three Barnet goals.

“We know they’ve got a lot of players who are decent in the air, it’s not something we don’t work on, but very often it’s the second phase that we don’t react to,” said Askey.

Hartlepool United's midfield options were limited ahead of their trip to Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

“They’re dangerous on set plays and there’s going to be a lot of teams dangerous on set plays.

“We’ll keep working at it and hopefully we can do something about it, whether that’s a change in personnel or whether people learn quickly.”

Askey does have further defensive options in his squad if he is to consider rotating.

Alex Lacey was on the bench at the Hive as he returns to full fitness from a lengthy injury with Matt Dolan also among the substitutes – Brody Paterson and Kieran Burton made the trip but were not included in the 16-man squad.

It may only be the first game of the season, but the continuation of Hartlepool’s defensive frailties from last season is worrying and the need to be able to keep a clean sheet grows by the week.

Joel Dixon gets the gloves

One of Askey’s key decisions ahead of the trip to Barnet would be who he handed the goalkeeper gloves to after bringing in both Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson this summer.

In the end, it was Dixon who got the nod over Jameson but it was a debut he would probably like back having conceded three times.

Dixon got something on all three of Barnet’s goals – the second of which he was adamant did not cross the line – but will be hoping more comfortable afternoons are to come.

The former Sunderland youngster did make a terrific save to deny Kabamba on the stroke of half-time with Askey keen to back his No.1.

“Joel made one or two good saves,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s any blame attached to Joel. But he’s also got to understand that he can’t keep passing the ball out, we’ve got to change it up occasionally.”

Hartlepool’s midfield issue

With Kieran Wallace and Oliver Finney both injured, Askey’s midfield trio almost picked itself at the Hive with Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and Anthony Mancini.

Despite some positive signs in pre-season, the trio were unable to translate that form into the opening game of the season with all three enduring difficult afternoons.

Crawford’s role was perhaps the most challenging as he was tasked with operating as the deeper of the midfield three with Mancini and Cooke slightly ahead of him.

To his credit, Crawford was still able to find himself in some decent positions across the 90 minutes – the 24-year-old, arguably, should have levelled the scores for Hartlepool soon after Oluwo’s opener when finding himself with time and space in the area before telegraphing his strike for Laurie Walker in the Barnet goal.

Ultimately, however, it was an afternoon where Askey needed another option in midfield.

The Pools boss has highlighted his desire to bring in another midfielder on a number of occasions throughout pre-season and Saturday’s defeat will only emphasise that point.

If Wallace is to miss the first number of games with a broken toe, Pools don’t really possess a natural, sitting midfielder – particularly now that Nicky Featherstone has left the club.

It throws up another dilemma for Askey, even more so if he is having to wait to see what options could become available in the market rather than go out and sign a player from another club.

The fixture with Gateshead will tell us more about Askey’s midfield and whether or not the more attack-minded nature lends itself to playing at home or whether the need for reinforcements will only continue to grow.

John Askey questions Hartlepool mentality

Askey was not shy in saying it how he saw it towards the end of last season with regards to one or two players within the squad.

The Mohamad Sylla saga is one which continued throughout the summer, although the Frenchman was not the only player Askey had questioned over their attitude.

The pre-season period has been a time for Askey to bring his squad closer together as well as integrate players who he feels want to be at the club.

The Hartlepool boss has stressed the importance of having a positive dressing room which is why it was a real concern to hear him contest some of the players’ attitude on the opening day of the season.

At 3-0 down, Askey suggested some of his players ‘threw the towel in’ and ‘went under’ against Barnet, not something you would expect to hear on the first day of a new season.

One thing we have been able to associate with Hartlepool under Askey is that club motto of ‘Never Say Die’ with Pools fighting back to claim points having conceded the opening goal in games against Walsall, Leyton Orient, Swindon Town, Stevenage, Barrow and Stockport County.

If Askey is now questioning that mentality then it becomes another big concern moving forward.

“You could see one or two going under and that was disappointing,” he said.

“Even when we got to 3-2 some still didn’t rally and that’s obviously something I need to address because we want winners. We don’t want people who go under.