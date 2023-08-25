Hartlepool were set to kick-off 2024 against Oldham with John Askey’s side scheduled to travel to Boundary Park on New Year's Day 2024.

That fixture has now been brought forward 48-hours and will take place on Saturday, December 30 with kick-off remaining at 3pm.

As per National League agreement, clubs have the opportunity to change their New Year’s Day fixture by bringing it forward to December 30 – should both agree to a change.

Hartlepool United's trip to Boundary Park to face Oldham Athletic has been given a new date. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Pools host Oldham at the Suit Direct Stadium on Boxing Day and both teams have now agreed in advance to alter their New Year's Day clash in the return meeting.

Tickets will be available to purchase directly through Oldham’s website closer to the fixture date.