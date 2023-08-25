News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

The new date for Hartlepool United's trip to Oldham Athletic

Hartlepool United have been handed a new date for their trip to Boundary Park to face Oldham Athletic in the National League.
By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST

Hartlepool were set to kick-off 2024 against Oldham with John Askey’s side scheduled to travel to Boundary Park on New Year's Day 2024.

That fixture has now been brought forward 48-hours and will take place on Saturday, December 30 with kick-off remaining at 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As per National League agreement, clubs have the opportunity to change their New Year’s Day fixture by bringing it forward to December 30 – should both agree to a change.

Hartlepool United's trip to Boundary Park to face Oldham Athletic has been given a new date. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)Hartlepool United's trip to Boundary Park to face Oldham Athletic has been given a new date. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
Hartlepool United's trip to Boundary Park to face Oldham Athletic has been given a new date. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Read More
Everything you need to know ahead of Hartlepool v Fylde

Pools host Oldham at the Suit Direct Stadium on Boxing Day and both teams have now agreed in advance to alter their New Year's Day clash in the return meeting.

Tickets will be available to purchase directly through Oldham’s website closer to the fixture date.

Hartlepool’s first league game of 2024 will now take place on Saturday, January 6 as they welcome Oxford City to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Related topics:National LeagueOldhamTickets