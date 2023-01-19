The transfer message to Hartlepool United players not in Keith Curle's plans

Curle continues to look for ways to strengthen his Hartlepool side which, inevitably, means there will be some players who lose out on their place within either the starting line-up or indeed the match day squad.

Curle has already made a decision on a selection of players with Ellis Taylor and Clarke Oduor seeing their loan spells cut short while Brody Paterson has joined Cove Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the club having made a number of new signings, particularly in the defensive area, it could mean one or two others may have to look elsewhere for game time.

Keith Curle admits there a some players who have had their names circulated for a potential move away from Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“There’s a few players who have been made aware their names have been circulated and then it’s about if the move suits them and if the move suits us. Just standard practice,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not doing anything different. Nobody is being isolated or nobody is being frozen out, it’s just a case of if players are not getting game time here, they need to progress their careers, they need to be playing.

“They’ve got agents and they've got desires to play football as well themselves. Nothing has been done with any animosity, it’s purely professional opinions that if they’re not going to get the game time I think their career would need to be progressive and have longevity, you tell them honestly and you tell them the reasons why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke Oduor saw his loan spell with Hartlepool United cut short as he returned to Barnsley. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)