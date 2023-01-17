Paterson was present at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium during Hartley’s first game back in charge against Queen’s Park before putting the finishing touches on a loan deal with the Scottish Championship club.

Paterson highlighted his desire to earn more regular game time as one of the reasons behind his move with Hartlepool boss Curle also admitting a move back to Scotland would likely be beneficial for the former Celtic full-back.

Brody Paterson is confident Hartlepool United will beat the drop from League Two this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Paterson, 21, made his Cove debut in the 2-2 draw with Raith Rovers and has been speaking about his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"It was a good experience for myself,” Paterson told the Press and Journal Evening Express.

“The football is a lot different down there - it's a lot faster and more physical. Some of the games were really challenging.

“It was a brilliant experience for myself, but it was a case of a new manager coming in and he doesn't quite fancy you, with a different style of play. It's just one of those things in football.

Brody Paterson completed a loan move to Cove Rangers in the January transfer window. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

"I need to be getting games and if I'm not going to be getting games there, I need to go elsewhere where I am.”

Paterson, who made 16 appearances for Pools, also made comment on what has been a tough season for the club up to this point before suggesting he believes Curle’s side will avoid relegation from the Football League.

"We couldn't quite put our finger on what was going wrong. Results we should have held on to, we weren't,” said Paterson.

"A lot of factors played into it in the end but hopefully for Hartlepool's sake, I'm confident they'll stay up."

Paterson penned a two-year deal under Hartley in the summer at the Suit Direct Stadium but it is understood there is an option for his loan move to Cove Rangers to become permanent in the summer.

"I got speaking to the last manager Jim McIntyre on New Year's Eve; I was keen to go out on loan and get games and he was keen on getting me in,” Paterson said of the move this month.

"I heard from John [Sheran, director of football] they were going to be letting him go and getting someone else in.

"I thought the deal might be off but he said I knew the person that's coming in very well, so I thought 'I wonder who that could be...'

"I spoke to Paul a few times and I was still keen to come here. It just made it an easier decision for myself.