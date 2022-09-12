The 'various things' involved in Hartlepool United's free agent process

But what is the process for clubs who are looking at free agents?

For some of these players out of contract, they have now missed an entire pre-season and may need a trial period to prove their worth, whereas some may be ready to come straight in and make an impact.

Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley explains the free agent process. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve not got anybody in so far,” Hartley revealed to The Mail.

“You tend to look at that and where somebody might just fall in and you think ‘OK, we’ll sign him’.