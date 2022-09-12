The 'various things' involved in Hartlepool United's free agent process
Paul Hartley has admitted Hartlepool United are open to considering free agents in the hope of being able to strengthen in the final third of the field having missed out on a number of targets over the summer.
But what is the process for clubs who are looking at free agents?
For some of these players out of contract, they have now missed an entire pre-season and may need a trial period to prove their worth, whereas some may be ready to come straight in and make an impact.
“We’ve not got anybody in so far,” Hartley revealed to The Mail.
“You tend to look at that and where somebody might just fall in and you think ‘OK, we’ll sign him’.
“Others you might want to have a look at for a week to 10 days just to see where they’re at with their fitness and their conditioning. So various things really.”