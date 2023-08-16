Having kept Hartlepool at bay in the opening 45 minutes, John Askey’s men swept aside Maidenhead in the second half at the Suit Direct Stadium to secure what was a comfortable three points for the home side in the National League.

Anthony Mancini and Charlie Seaman each scored within three minutes of one another to take the game away from Maidenhead before David Ferguson added a third late on.

The Magpies did manage a consolation through Casey Pettit deep into stoppage time, but Alan Devonshire's side never really looked like taking all three points from the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool United claimed all three points in their National League fixture with Maidenhead United. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

But that’s not necessarily the opinion of the visitors’ assistant boss Peters, with the former Maidenhead and Brentford defender content with how the away side approached the game before things got away from them in the second half.

"I thought it was a tale of two halves,” said Peters.

"In the first half I thought we were nice and compact, nice and solid, and we limited them to one chance.

"We created a few half chances ourselves in the first half and the consensus was in the dressing room to just keep plugging away and to try and get a little bit higher if we could and we thought we could nick it.

Hartlepool United scored three times in the second half against Maidenhead United.

"But we came out in the second half and it wasn’t the same,” he added.

"We were in good spirits after Saturday. Maybe we got a little bit tired and we weren’t able to press. We weren’t at the heights we should have been in the second half, unfortunately.

"We try to pride ourselves on keeping things as tight as possible and not conceding goals. We’ve conceded three which are uncharacteristic, some individual mistakes maybe.