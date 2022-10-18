Curle watched on in dismay as his side shipped six to Everton’s academy side in what was a chastening evening at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools crashed out of the EFL Trophy.

Tom Cannon and Stan Mills each scored twice for an impressive Toffees side with Mackenzie Hunt and Charlie Whitaker adding to the score.

Pools found themselves 4-0 behind at the break as a well-drilled Everton side toyed with Hartlepool’s League Two players. Cannon opened the scoring when his deflected strike beat Kyle Letheren before Hunt added a second unmarked at the back post.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle gave his assessment after Hartlepool United were humbled by Everton U21s. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Letheren was at fault as he allowed Mills to add a third before play was stopped due to a drone sighting above the Suit Direct Stadium. But Pools’ fortunes did not improve when play was restarted as Cannon whipped in a fourth on the stroke of half-time.

Curle refrained from making a change at the break but the punishment continued as the under-21 side added to their tally through Mills and the impressive Whitaker.

Coupled with Harrogate Town’s late win over Morecambe, it means Pools went from top of the group at the start of the evening to bottom of the group by its conclusion.

And Curle believes this harrowing result is yet another example of the situation Pools find themselves in as a club as he commented on the club’s summer transfer business.

“It’s difficult to take. But it’s another reminder as to where we are as a football club,” Curle said.

“Nine of the outfield starting 10 were brought to the football club, to improve the football club. Nine of the outfield 10.”

Curle continued to The Mail: “You’ve just been popped playing against a good young team and we haven’t done enough all over the park and that’s not just blaming individuals. You can look at departments who haven’t done enough all over the park.

