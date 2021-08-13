Pools fans were unable to attend any away matches throughout the entirety of the 2020-21 National League campaign, though roughly 3,000 made the journey for the promotion final victory at Ashton Gate back in June.

But Saturday’s trip to Holker Street will mark the first league away match Pools have been able to attend since the 1-1 draw at Sutton United in March 2020 before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hartlepool Fans during the Vanarama National League match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at the Furness Building Society Stadium, Barrow-in-Furness on Monday 22nd April 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Hartlepool have sold their 662 away allocation for their first away trip of the League Two season.

And manager Dave Challinor is looking forward to seeing the fans following the club on the road once again.

"It will be amazing,” Challinor admitted. “There’s nothing better.

“For the first away game it will be fantastic. First away game in terms of having supporters for a long time, I’m sure they will enjoy it.

"From our perspective, for us it’s making sure that they’re in the game for as long as possible and we send them away with hopefully three points and something to be happy about.”

Pools’ sold out their full away allocation very quickly ahead of the match, meaning away tickets won’t be available to buy on the gate this weekend.

“It's a shame there won't be more fans because we could have easily sold more tickets,” Challinor continued. “But it will still be fantastic to have them following us again.”

