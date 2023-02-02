Keith Curle has looked to strengthen his squad over the course of the January window to ensure the club’s Football League status over the remainder of the season.

As well as 11 new additions, Hartlepool were able to keep hold of star striker Josh Umerah following an offer from Burton Albion heading into deadline day.

But asked on their thoughts on the transfer window, Pools supporters were somewhat split when it comes to how successful Curle and his staff have been.

A poll conducted by The Mail shows 43.6 per cent of fans are unsure about the business done in January and they remain concerned about the club’s survival hopes.

Additionally, 32.4 per cent of supporters were left underwhelmed by the business, suggesting that more needed to be done, whilst 24 per cent believe it was a good window and were left pleased when the window closed.

And here are what some fans are saying about Hartlepool’s transfer window:

Hartlepool United fans have given their views on the January transfer business done at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

@Scififootball: Decent window. I would have liked another high scoring striker and experienced centre back, but it feels like we've added depth.

@TMHG91: Given how it looked to be going this time yesterday - Good business in the end, should have brought enough in to make us a multi dimensional side, plenty of experience in there with the odd prospect.

@hughhutton5: Very unsure

@hendohufc: Dolan kiernan kemp are the players with recent league 2 experience who are probably up to the level we need, prutti and dodds look promising the rest time will tell.

Keith Curle and his staff were able to bring in 11 new players to Hartlepool United in the January transfer window. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

@JackCBCx: Small improvement in needed areas. Up to the manager to get it working. However being critical. Where’s the 10 goal striker ? Transfer fee? We didn’t pay one. 7 off the books. 7 in on the full time books. & 4 with a wage % due to loan.

@Mark_Carroll3: Hope this recruitment can keep us up, Quite a lot of midfield options now, but still think we needed another Striker and a Centre Defender who can play on the left and also cover fergie.

@danielhufc: There's a severe lack of quality in what we've brought in, yes it's an improvement but still feels like non league preparation and the fact they've went for quantity over quality

@rayspindloe1: 31 players signed by two management teams since may , obvious the first one got it wrong let’s pray the second one hasn’t

@mickhartlepool: Raj has backed Curle like he said, still very light up top needed another striker to be fair should of took a gamble on Chris Maguire, but overall an encouraging window

@turnbullissimo: Good business

@grich_the: Would have kept Shelts and a proven striker would have been great.

@WoodyWalker10: Really difficult to get players to come to Hartlepool at the best of times.I guess we threw a dice in the summer that went badly wrong to be polite.Gotta hope that Keith has the skills to get this team up and running as soon as he can, not an easy task,but the majority behind him

