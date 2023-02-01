But how successful were Keith Curle, Raj Singh and co in their quest to make the side strong enough to avoid relegation from the Football League?

Although, arguably, their best piece of business in the window was keeping hold of talisman Josh Umerah, in the end, you can’t argue that Hartlepool were busy.

Five players came through the door on deadline day, four of which arrived in the final hour - with an entire first 11 joining across the entirety of the month.

Keith Curle (left) and Raj Singh (right) will hope they have done enough in the January transfer window to improve Hartlepool United's chances of survival in League Two. MI News & Sport Ltd

The questions you have to ask on the back of that are: Why was there such a rush at the end of the window? And, has the business been productive?

In that aspect, if the answer to the latter is ‘yes’ then the answer to the first question becomes less significant.

The message since Curle’s arrival in late September, following the sacking of Paul Hartley, was about making it to January and still being in contention.

Following the humiliating 5-0 home defeat by Stockport County on the first weekend of December, Curle’s overriding comment was: “We need January.”

Matt Dolan is one of a number of experienced players brought in by Keith Curle this month. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The problem with the persistent reluctance on January is that it puts immediate pressure on the club to get things right.

Curle has given plenty of lip service in that regard as he looked to assure supporters he was ‘shopping in the right places’ whilst he and members of his recruitment team were seen out on scouting trips in the run up to the window.

On day one, however, Curle suffered a setback when confessing to a delay with a potential new signing after injuries elsewhere had brought the player in question back into the fold at his parent club. It would be a story of similar frustration throughout the window.

Matt Dolan and Peter Hartley joined early in the window - two transfers which, from the outside, appear to have been fairly simple acquisitions based upon their allegiances to the club and their desires to return to their native North East.

Connor Jennings was a notable signing for Hartlepool United on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Edon Pruti was a surprise signing ahead of the trip to Gillingham. The 20-year-old Brentford prospect again seemingly going against the expectation of experience, but a welcome defensive addition nevertheless.

And then things stalled which, coupled with the alarming defeat at Gillingham, raised concerns.

Dan Dodds has shown some encouraging signs in the early stages of his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool, at this juncture, did not exactly help themselves. Whether that be Curle’s continued assurances of club finances when tabling offers and meeting demands, or chairman Singh's suggestion that bids had been made for ‘top strikers’ from League One and League Two.

Rejection would follow.

Whilst their rivals around them were splashing the cash - Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough, for example, suggesting both Gillingham and Colchester United had ‘changed the landscape’ of the January window with their extravagant spending, Hartlepool appeared to struggle to attract similar names.

A win over Rochdale papered over cracks, slightly, before the final few days of the window brought home the importance of further additions with defeats against Carlisle United and Colchester.

Tayt Trusty comes with plenty of potential from Blackpool - but is he the kind of player Hartlepool need for a relegation battle? Time will tell.

Notable names would continue to move elsewhere - Harvey Saunders rejecting Hartlepool, despite Curle insisting the club matched both the fee and wages offered by Tranmere Rovers, whilst Barrow beat plenty of competition, including Hartlepool, to the signature of Ged Garner for a club record fee on deadline day.

Curle was often keen to suggest he would not overpay for what he deemed as value in the transfer market and that may well be something he will be judged upon come May.

Pools finished the window with a flurry as five new faces joined with a defender, three midfielders and a forward.

Having looked sparse heading into deadline day, the midfield now offers Curle plenty of options and potential tactical dilemmas but it is the defensive and forward recruits which will be given most consideration.

Having been hopeful of a top League One or Two striker, Hartlepool ended up with Stockport's Connor Jennings who has been on loan at National League side Altrincham in recent months.

And that is in no way disrespectful to Jennings, who comes with a glowing reference from Stockport and brings plenty of experience and pedigree to complement Curle’s attacking ranks. But there is a suggestion that supporters may feel short changed with what was expected.

In isolation, Hartlepool have done some reasonable business given their expenditure.

In isolation, the likes of Dolan, Hartley, Jennings and Brendan Kiernan offer experience at this level with well over 800 games in the Football League between them.

In isolation, the permanent arrival of Dodds, Pruti and Oliver Finney provide the opportunity for progression.

Sprinkle in the loan arrival of Dan Kemp and the defensive prospect of Arsenal's Taylor Foran and, again, there can be an argument for you to feel more encouraged than you were on New Year’s Eve.

And yet, collectively, there remains a nagging sense of doubt the club may not have done enough, with that lack of a marquee signing who could, perhaps, knit the entire recruitment process together still missing.

Where some of their rivals have thrown caution to the wind and pushed any and every boat out to enhance their survival prospects, Hartlepool appear to have been a little more reserved - despite the late influx of players.