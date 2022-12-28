Rochdale were one of the EFL clubs to show their support for the Shelter charity campaign and raise funds for those who have no safe place to call home.

Every 90 minutes 25 households are made homeless in England and with the growing cost of living crisis the situation is set to get worse throughout the winter period.

Hartlepool United were in their home kit at the Crown Oil Arena after Rochdale wore their change strip in support of the Shelter charity. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

As such, Rochdale were keen to encourage supporters to wear their change strip on Boxing Day to show support and raise awareness to the initiative to make sure everyone in the UK has access to a safe, secure and affordable place to call home.

It meant Hartlepool were in their home colours as they secured a 2-1 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

