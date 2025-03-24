Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admitted he was "especially pleased" for Gary Madine after the veteran frontman ended a run of seven games without a goal at the weekend.

The 34-year-old, who hadn't started any of the previous three matches, albeit he missed the trip to Eastleigh with a migraine, was back in the side on Saturday after Joe Grey was struck down by illness in the week.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool striker wasted little time in reminding Limbrick what he can do, scoring after just four minutes when he blasted beyond Cameron Hargreaves from a tight angle. While he might well have had another goal when he headed over from a promising position eight minutes into the second half, his overall performance, linking play and winning a host of flick-ons, was outstanding.

Madine was one of four different Pools goalscorers at the weekend, all popular for different reasons. Top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe notched his 14th goal of the campaign, Reyes Cleary capped an impressive performance with the third goal of his loan spell, while Jamie Miley continued his strong start to his Pools career with a well-taken strike late on.

Pools had been wasteful in front of goal during a run of eight matches without a win that had seen them start looking over their shoulders towards the bottom four. Boston arrived in the North East full of confidence having won all of their last five away games and must have fancied their chances on the journey over from Lincolnshire. Yet the home side's firepower proved too much for the plucky Pilgrims as Pools all but put their fears of getting dragged into a relegation battle to bed.

It's hard to imagine there are too many sides who have better forward options than Pools. Mani Dieseruvwe scored 25 goals in all competitions last season, Joe Grey has more than 150 senior appearances to his name despite being just 21 and is perennially linked with a move to the Football League, while Gary Madine's distinguished career speaks for itself. Reyes Cleary has been superb since arriving on loan from West Brom in January, Anthony Mancini is one of the National League's brightest talents when fit, Adam Campbell won promotion to League One last season and Luke Charman had a prolific spell at rivals Darlington. It is hard to fathom how Pools have only managed 48 goals in 39 games this term, making them among the lowest scorers in the National League.

Style has certainly played a part and to an extent the legacy of Darren Sarll, who was determined to make Pools more defensively sound and tough to break down, still hangs over the side. Veteran Lennie Lawrence was more expansive but still a pragmatist at heart, while Limbrick has tried to make Pools more attack-minded but has been tasked with getting the best out of a squad he inherited, rather than one he was able to assemble of his own accord. Even so, it's clear Pools have plenty of attacking talent in their ranks and have underperformed this season. Saturday's much-needed win felt like a significant step forward, and Limbrick was full of praise for Madine and his fellow goalscorers as Pools recorded their biggest margin of victory since relegation back to the National League in 2023.

"I was pleased that Madine came into the team and scored his goal," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He'd been out of the team for a little bit, he was frustrated with that. He's just such a good player, I just watched the goal back and I thought it was outstanding. The touch, the turn, the left-footed finish; it was a moment of quality. His hold-up play and his link play were very good, so I'm especially pleased for him.

"It was good for Mani (Dieseruvwe) to get his goal, he's been working ever so hard. He's hungry, he deserved that. I thought he was unlucky not to get another one that the keeper tipped onto the post, and then obviously there was the chance at the end. I'm really happy when the forwards score.

"I'm pleased for (Jamie) Miley, I thought it was a really good finish. The keeper was coming out and there were bodies in the way, so he was calm and composed to score that.

"I thought Reyes (Cleary) worked really hard and deserved his goal."