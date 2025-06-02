Three former Hartlepool United players win promotion to Football League following remarkable play-off final

Hartlepool United now know all of their 23 National League opponents ahead of the 2025/26 season after Oldham edged out Southend in a thrilling play-off final on Sunday.

For the fifth year in a row, the National League play-off final went to extra time, with the Latics scoring two goals in three minutes to turn the game on its head and clinch a return to League Two.

Just 12 months after Bromley beat Solihull Moors on penalties in a clash between two teams looking to reach League Two for the first time, Sunday's game involved two sides with a combined 216 seasons in the Football League between them. Perhaps the fortunes of the two clubs might inspire Pools in the future; Oldham became the first former Premier League side to drop into the National League when they were relegated in 2022, while Southend overcame a 10-point deduction, administration and multiple winding-up petitions last season and now look to be on the up once again. Despite travel restrictions, the crowd of 52,115 at Wembley Stadium broke the attendance record for a National League play-off final.

Southend, who secured their place in the play-offs on the final day of the season following a strong end to the campaign, took the lead after just five minutes when Manny Monthe diverted a looping ball from Gus Scott-Morriss, one of the National League's outstanding performers this season, beyond Matthew Hudson and into his own net. Oldham, who had former Pools players Reagan Ogle, Mark Kitching and Mike Fondop in their XI, rallied and drew level three minutes into the second half when veteran Joe Garner scored from the penalty spot after Ben Goodliffe was adjudged to have fouled Monthe in the area.

The game headed to extra time and Southend, who finished the 90 minutes the stronger of the two sides, restored their lead when Leon Chambers-Parillon headed home from close range after Hudson clawed Scott-Morris' cross off the line less than a minute after the restart.

The Shrimpers looked to have one foot in the Football League when the game turned on its head in remarkable fashion. First, Oldham drew level when experienced forward James Norwood stole in-behind and rounded Nick Hayes to score his 11th goal of the season. The Latics took the lead for the first time all afternoon two minutes later as Kian Harratt's curling cross caught out the flat-footed Hayes and nestled into the corner, leaving the despairing Shrimpers staring down the barrel of another season in the National League.

Southend, who have overcome so much under the stewardship of Kevin Maher, who was awarded the freedom of the town for his remarkable leadership in the face of overwhelming adversity in the 2023/24 season, pressed for a leveller but Goodliffe missed his kick following skipper Nathan Ralph's low cross as Oldham secured promotion back to the promised land of the Football League.

Oldham finished the regular season in fifth, 29 points adrift of champions Barnet - a record for the fifth division. Nonetheless, another dramatic play-off campaign has once again sparked debate about whether or not a third promotion place should be awarded to the National League. York, who were beaten by Oldham in the semi-finals, missed out on promotion despite amassing 96 points in the regular season, while Forest Green Rovers were denied in spite of picking up 83 points. Teams that win promotion from the National League to League Two tend to do well at the higher level; Chesterfield reached this season's play-offs, Wrexham have since risen to the Championship, while Stockport, led by former Pools boss Dave Challinor, finished third in League One.