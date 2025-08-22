Three former Hartlepool United trialists sign for National League side

Three former Hartlepool United trialists have signed for National League rivals Morecambe.

Ben Williams, Jake Cain and Archie Mair, who all spent time on trial in the North East over the summer, have signed for the Lancashire side this week.

It's been a hugely dramatic period for Morecambe, who were pushed to the brink of oblivion under controversial owner Jason Whittingham. The longer the saga dragged on, the less likely it seemed a resolution would be reached as Whittingham, who was also involved in the demise of rugby union side Worcester Warriors, dug his heels in. On July 28, Morecambe were suspended from the National League and their first three fixtures of the new campaign were postponed, while staff went unpaid for the second month in a row. On July 30, it was revealed that the first team had stopped all football operations due to a lack of insurance cover; a mass exodus of players followed. A day later, another statement said that the academy was set to shut down and that the club would be closed altogether unless Whittingham signed a takeover deal "immediately". Amidst growing public pressure - culture secretary Lisa Nandy and prime minister Keir Starmer both threw their support behind a takeover - Whittingham said he was still working towards a sale of the club, although a war of words continued between himself, Panjab Warriors, a Sikh-led global sports investment firm who had long retained an interest in the purchase of the club, and the Shrimps Trust; Panjab Warriors accused Whittingham of cancelling a meeting scheduled for August 7, Whittingham slammed both Panjab Warriors as well as MPs who had weighed in on the debate, while the Shrimps Trust condemned Whittingham's "meaningless" statements posted on the club website and social media.

Just when liquidation was beginning to look like a foregone conclusion, Bond Group, acting for Whittingham, and Panjab Warriors announced a takeover agreement had been completed in principle. The news broke on the same day as HMRC issued a winding-up order against the club, but since then staff's June wages have been paid, a transfer embargo has been lifted, while the new owners committed to paying all the club's remaining liabilities, including July's wages and HMRC debts.

In a controversial move, one of the new ownership group's first acts was to sack manager Derek Adams. The Scotsman had spent three separate spells in charge of the Shrimps, leading them to promotion to League One in 2021. While he oversaw Morecambe's relegation to the National League last season, he did so in extremely difficult circumstances and is held in high regard in Lancashire for his role in trying to support struggling players and staff throughout the recent crisis. In his place, Morecambe appointed former Wigan, Como and Notts County coach Ashvir Singh Johal; the 30-year-old, who becomes the first ever Sikh to take charge of a professional club in England, has no managerial experience.

After committing to fulfilling their fixture against Altrincham on Saturday, Morecambe have had to move fast to assemble a squad ahead of their belated season opener. Having taken charge with just five players under contract, Singh Johal has moved to urgently bolster his ranks with a raft of new recruits. Among them are Ben Williams, Jake Cain and Archie Mair, who all featured on trial for Pools at various stages this summer.

The first to arrive was Archie Mair, who returns for a second spell at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium. The goalkeeper, who made 21 appearances for the Shrimps in 2024, won promotion from the National League with Notts County in 2023, saving two penalties in the play-off final shootout. Mair featured on trial for Pools earlier this summer but failed to impress, producing a couple of nervous performances. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old is a popular figure in Lancashire and will be hoping to rediscover his best form after sealing his return.

"It feels really good to be back here," Mair told Morecambe's official club website.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, it's happened so quickly. With the circumstances, it's going to be like that for every player that comes in but I'm delighted to be back and ready to go."

Next through the door was Ben Williams, who trained with Pools at the beginning of the summer. The left-back, who boasts considerable Football League experience thanks to spells with Barnsley, Cheltenham and Carlisle, had been without a club since leaving Brunton Park in January.

"I'm delighted," Williams told Morecambe's official club website.

"Obviously, it's been a quick turnaround for myself and the club. As soon as I heard of the interest, I jumped at the chance; I just want to be back in football. I can't wait to get going."

Hot on his heels, Morecambe completed the signing of midfielder Jake Cain. The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at Liverpool before spending time at Newport and Swindon, played several pre-season games with Pools over the summer.

"It's been a bit of a mad one to be fair," Cain told Morecambe's official club website.

"I've been training at the PFA camp, which has been really beneficial. After training today, I had a text from my agent, and it's kind of happened quite fast really. I drove straight home after training, and then I came here. It's been a mad, whirlwind of a day."

Morecambe have also welcomed several other new faces, including the likes of former Accrington man Mo Sangare, Burton's Jack Stretton, Eastleigh defender Ludwig Francillette as well as Alie Sesay, whose remarkable career has seen him play in Sweden, Greece, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Vietnam.