James was one of a number of former Hartlepool players to be released by York this summer – including defender Fraser Kerr and winger Nathan Thomas.

James formed part of Hartlepool’s centre of excellence as a youngster before being handed his debut as a 17-year-old in League One against Colchester United.

The young forward would soon write his name into the Hartlepool history books as the club’s youngest ever goalscorer when notching in a 2-0 win over Rochdale in January 2012.

Three-time Hartlepool United forward Luke James has completed a move to South Shields. South Shields FC/ Kev Wilson

It was the first of three spells for James at the Suit Direct Stadium before his final exit from the club in 2020, having had time on loan from Peterborough United in 2016.

James spent two years with Barrow before he was signed by John Askey at York, where he made 17 appearances for the Minstermen last season.

And the forward has highlighted the conversations held with Shields’ management duo, Julio Arca and Tommy Miller, as well as the opportunity to link up with some familiar faces, as key reason behind his decision to join the Mariners.

Luke James enjoyed a number of spells with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“As soon as I knew it was going to happen I was excited to join, because it’s a club going in the right direction,” said James.

“When I was weighing my options up, there were no real negative sides to coming here, which is very rare.

“I first heard of the interest a couple of weeks ago.

“I talked with the gaffer and Tommy, and as soon as I spoke to them I knew I wanted to come.

“They spoke about the plans they have for the team, and they fitted with me perfectly.

“After that, I was even more eager to get it done, and I couldn’t be happier that it is complete now.

“Another bonus is that I know quite a few of the lads – the likes of Gary Liddle, Michael Woods and Dillon Morse – and the way they like to play.