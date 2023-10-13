Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National League North side Chester are gunning for Hartlepool with a place in the FA Cup first round up for grabs.

McIntrye’s side have been the favourites in each of the previous two qualifying rounds of the competition against Tadcaster Albion and Nantwich Town but will head to the North East as underdogs against John Askey’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that is a title McIntyre does not mind after admitting he was delighted with the draw having faced a similar challenge 12 months ago when narrowly losing out to Oldham Athletic on penalties at the same stage of the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United host Chester in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

"It’s an identical draw for us to Oldham,” said McIntyre.

"It’s a side relegated out of League Two last season and a massive football club in the North East where our record in the last 12-15 months is actually really good – we’ve won at Spennymoor, we’ve drawn at Spennymoor, we’ve won at Darlington, we’ve won at Blyth, so I don’t think that’s a thing for us going up there anymore.

"But we’re going to be massive underdogs,” he added.

“We made a lot of noise about being on the wrong side of upsets and that it couldn’t happen against Tadcaster, and it couldn't happen against Nantwich, but by the same token, what’s the point in going on Saturday?

“So that’s not the attitude we’ll have. We’re going to go there full of belief, recognising the opportunity of getting into the first round of the FA Cup proper, and to be in that draw, but it's going to have to be the best version of us that we’ve demonstrated this season and why not? This is what the competition is about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was delighted with the draw. For our supporters, I understand they probably wanted something a little bit more local but I’m delighted to have the opportunity to really go and test ourselves and to have the shoe on the other foot than we have done ourselves already in this competition.”

McIntyre may lean on the likes of Charlie Caton, who has scored in each of the previous two rounds for Chester, but acknowledges his side do face a difficult task if they are to progress to the next round.

“We should get beat 5-0. That’s fine,” he conceded.

"But I’ve always relished those opportunities and I know our group of players will, so we’re really excited and really enthused about having an opportunity to reward our supporters but also our players.

"They’re a terrific group and a group who, on Saturday night, I hope can have their own little bit of history and their own FA Cup moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad