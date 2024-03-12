Versatile youngster Terrell Agyemang pledges to give his all after returning for a second spell with Hartlepool United
and live on Freeview channel 276
The versatile 21-year-old loanee, who featured in midfield and at right-back when Pools were last in action against Barnet, has just six senior games under his belt.
A product of Manchester City's youth academy, Agyemang signed for Middlesbrough in the summer before making five appearances during his first loan spell with Pools in October.
Upon returning for a second stint at the start of the month, Agyemang said he felt he had unfinished business at the club and is determined to gain more experience of men's football.
And Agyemang believes he arrives back at Pools an improved player and is desperate to show he's ready for senior football on a regular basis.
"I learned a lot from being here for the first time," he said.
"It was my first loan spell, so I'm taking the experiences from that one to help me now I'm back here - I'll learn from my mistakes.
"In these games, where the physical demand is bigger, it's just about giving 100 per cent and I'll leave everything out on the pitch."
Agyemang may be joined in the squad for Saturday’s National League home match against Southend United by another loanee.
Boss Kevin Phillips confirmed on Monday that winger Otis Khan, who has played just once since his temporary move from Grimsby Town at the end of January, is expected to begin training again this week.