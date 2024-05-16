Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Veteran Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone still feels he has a lot to offer Pools on the pitch next season.

Featherstone, who is the club's sixth highest appearance maker of all time, signed a new deal last week to keep him at the Suit Direct Stadium for an 11th season in a player-coach role.

The metronomic midfielder, who turns 36 in September, initially left the club last summer but returned in October and was a virtual ever-present thereafter, playing 34 times and taking over the captaincy from the embattled David Ferguson.

Featherstone, who was an integral part of Dave Challinor's promotion-winning side, has divided opinion throughout his time in the North East.

The experienced midfielder is set to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for an 11th season in a player-coach role.

An excellent and intelligent footballer, his lack of mobility was sometimes exposed last season and was not helped by the lack of a more powerful runner alongside him.

His new deal, with manager Darren Sarll described as "transitional", will allow Pools to call on his experience for another season, likely to be his last as a player, both on and off the pitch.

And, while the new role will allow the skipper to take the first steps into coaching, he still feels as though he has a lot to offer as a player.

"I think I started every game since coming back in," he said.

"At my age, you just take it as it comes.

"I want to finish my career here now, I think next year could be, maybe, potentially, the last for me playing, so I want to make it a good year.