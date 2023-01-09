The Championship side were rarely troubled by Hartlepool who scored two own goals to help Neil’s men on their way to an easy afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Former Sunderland boss Neil was alert to some of the third round cup upsets to have already taken place ahead of the Potters’ trip to the North East with the likes of Wrexham overcoming Championship side Coventry City and League One Sheffield Wednesday triumphing over high-flying Newcastle United of the Premier League.

But Neil’s team were never in danger as they booked their spot in the next round when easing to a 3-0 win with the Scotsman’s only gripe being the Potters were unable to add more goals to their tally.

Stoke City's manager Alex Neil during the FA Cup Third Round tie between Hartlepool United and Stoke City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“If I was to write a script of how you wanted it to go today, it happened,” Neil told BBC Radio Stoke.

“We’re really pleased with how we performed, what the result looked like, and the guys who got minutes on the pitch.

“I thought it was a good performance, a professional performance,” he added.

“You just have to look at some of the results over the past two days to see how difficult some of these games can be.

Stoke celebrate after Euan Murray's own goal gave them a 1-0 lead during the FA Cup Third Round tie. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We knew for Hartlepool, coming here, this was going to be a free hit for them but we wanted to take the game away from them. I think once we got the first goal it made it difficult for them, they had to try and come out and get the ball back.

“I felt we were nice and patient along the back and we created numerous chances. We’ve scored three goals, kept a clean sheet - could have probably scored six. So all in all, it’s really pleasing.

“It’s just making sure we are more clinical in both boxes, which we were today. I thought we could have been more so because there’s a lot of chances created in the game.