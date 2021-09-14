Ben Goodliffe’s first half goal following a corner was enough to see the hosts claim a 1-0 win at Gander Green Lane. For Pools, the wait for an away win continues.

“I'm disappointed,” Challinor said. “We know what to expect when you come here but we haven't dealt with it and it's cost us.

“You know you have to weather a storm coming here and we made changes to swing the game in our favour which we did but we couldn't put the ball in the net and we couldn't keep it out at the other end.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We were under the cosh and didn't get our foot on the ball enough first half. Second half we were much better in possession and more of a threat but you've still got to deal with balls forward and a powerful front four like Sutton have.”

Challinor was also quick to point out his dissatisfaction with referee Simon Hooper’s ‘inconsistent’ display in the middle as three of his players plus coach Tony Sweeney were shown yellow cards.

“We needed a strong referee, we didn't have that,” he added. “We didn't have a decision go our way all game.

"You just want consistency and there was none of that across the game whatsoever in terms of contact, no contact and yellow cards, nothing.

"There was an arrogance around booking Sweens. Anyone with any humility would say that the referee's performance was very, very inconsistent in terms of what was and wasn't given.”

