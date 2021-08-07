'We're back!' – Hartlepool United fans react to opening day joy against Crawley Town
Hartlepool United marked their League Two return with a solid 1-0 win over Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon – here’s what the fans thought...
Gavan Holohan’s 89th-minute winnerseparated the sides at Victoria Park as supporters returned in full force for the opening day of the campaign.
It was the second season running the Irish midfielder had scored a late winner in the first match of the league season.
Here’s how some Poolies reacted to the result on social media…
@JonnyHayes14: “Thought it was an excellent performance and for me only going to get better especially with another striker in, liked the look of Tyler [Burey] when he came on, will cause teams problems.”
@Jamiemwood: “We’ve got an Irish midfielder.”
@JackAshmann: “Good performance that. Up the Challinor’s blue and white army!”
@TonyWilde99: "Open-top bus? Double decker? Yeah, I'll take one. Cheers."
@waynecalvert2: “Cracking 3pts. Killip untroubled, zero shots on target for them.”
@therealgsj: “Back in the football league! 3 points on the board! It doesn’t get much better than this! Gav Holohan is my favourite Irishman ever! #UTP.”
@ChallinorKate: “Amazing to be back. So happy!”
@PaulMcSweenie: “WE ARE BACK! Yes, you beautiful Irish man Gav Holohan! Thank you!!! Absolutely beautiful to see! The man to get the Vic rocking!! NEVER SAY DIE!!! ON OUR WAYYYYY.”
@StellingRobbie: “Wow!! Wow wow wow! What a result and what a team. DC is a magician and we’ve got an Irish midfielder.”
Pools striker Fela Olomola also reacted to his competitive debut on Twitter.
@olomola: “Boy that felt good, home debut topped off with three points, fans were insane!!”