'We've got to use the atmosphere' – Hartlepool United looking to bounce back at Victoria Park against Walsall
Hartlepool United will be looking to use home comforts to their advantage when they host Walsall at Victoria Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Pools are looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Barrow while The Saddlers are still looking for their first win of the new League Two season under new manager Matty Taylor.
Dave Challinor’s side have won 15 of their last 17 league matches at The Vic and opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Crawley Town in front of over 5,000 home supporters.
Walsall’s previous outing saw them concede a last-minute equaliser at home to Scunthorpe United to be denied their first win of the campaign.
With Pools still getting used to life back in League Two and Walsall adjusting to the transition of a new manager, it’s shaping up to be an interesting match-up at Victoria Park this weekend.
“It was always going to be tough for them with a new manager going in with different ideas and structure with their off field stuff with a technical director, director of football, coach and a new squad,” Challinor said.
“Within that you want to hit the ground running and that hasn't happened for them.
"They are similar to ourselves with an expectant fan base. You look at where they have been previously.
"They haven't started as they would have hoped but individually, they've got a squad of good players who will improve over the course of the season."
Pools have made 10 signings so far this summer but have managed to maintain a decent core of players from the 2020-21 promotion campaign, something Challinor hopes will work to his side’s advantage.
“Hopefully we're catching them at a good time but we're in a semi-transition ourselves,” he added.
"The advantage we have is that the majority of our side have been with us for a couple of years and have an idea of where we're at.
"It will be tough but we're at home but our record at home for the past year has been fantastic and we've got to use the atmosphere in the ground to drive us on to hopefully bounce back from a disappointing and frustrating week in terms of results to pick up three points on Saturday.”