Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb was keen to stress the National League title race remains far from over after the Spireites claimed all three points against a ‘good’ Hartlepool United.

Chesterfield secured their eighth win in their last nine league games and an 18th in 22 games this season as they continued their assault towards promotion from the National League.

Armando Dobra scored after just five minutes to condemn Hartlepool to the bottom half of the table and leave John Askey's side needing significant improvements in the second half of the season if they are to emerge as play-off contenders to, perhaps, try and join the Spireites back in the Football League. Pools produced plenty of endeavour but were ultimately kept at arms length by the league leaders in what Chesterfield assistant boss Webb declared as a deserved three points for his side.

"It’s another win, a tough win,” he said. “It was great to get the early goal as it gives you something to defend and, despite their position in the league, they’re a good team, they’ve got some good players, they’re a strong team and we knew in the second half they would probably throw on another centre-forward and go for it and load the box and chase it, which is natural.

Chesterfield assistant manager Daniel Webb gave his view on the victory over Hartlepool United. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"It was a tough game and the manager said sometimes they are the most pleasing results. To be successful you need to get over speedbumps – that could be injuries, refereeing decisions and here it was conditions. That was the same for both teams. The pitch gave away at times and then the wind was really tough at times as well.

"The pitch gave way for big Mani [Dieseruvwe] up front, who was a handful. He had another chance after which he dragged wide where on another day he probably scores. They had their chances but results don’t lie. 1-0 is a fantastic result for a really hardworking set of players.