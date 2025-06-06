What do links to Boston United manager Graham Coughlan mean for Hartlepool United?

In the latest in a long, long list of bizarre and unexpected events at Hartlepool United, reports suggest Pools have been rebuffed in an attempt to enter into discussions with Boston United manager Graham Coughlan.

As first revealed by Football Insider's transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke, Pools are rumoured to have had an approach for the Irishman rejected. Coughlan, who took charge of the Pilgrims in November last year, remains under contract at the Jakemans Community Stadium and so any deal to bring him to the North East would require a fee.

After almost 12 hours of rumours, BBC Radio Lincolnshire appeared to substantiate the links on Friday afternoon. The former Bristol Rovers, Mansfield and Newport boss was also linked with the job following Darren Sarll's sacking in October.

There is no doubt that Coughlan is a well-regarded manager who has achieved remarkable success with Boston. When he was appointed in November, replacing popular promotion-winning boss Ian Culverhouse, the Pilgrims were seven points adrift of National League safety; after an indifferent start to Coughlan's tenure, the gap widened to 12 points. A run of six games without a win over the festive period had Boston fans planning for life back in the National League North; the Pilgrims didn't seem to have a prayer.

Yet Coughlan worked a miracle as Boston won 11 of their final 18 games to finish 19th. His winning formula was based on a 3-5-2 formation, with the industrious Jacob Hazel leading the line and a strong core helping the Pilgrims keep an impressive seven clean sheets in the last 20 games of the campaign. Coughlan's sides are built on hard work, structure, tenacity and spirit; all qualities which will appeal to Pools fans and might even have shades of Dave Challinor's 2021 promotion-winning squad.

Although Boston lost defender Brad Nicholson, an important part of their revival in the second half of last season, to Solihull Moors, the Pilgrims have already made significant progress in the transfer market this summer. Coughlan's side have signed goalkeeper Rhys Lovett, who is expected to replace the departing Cameron Gregory, as well as two-time National League promotion winner Jordan Cropper and Leicester defender Ben Grist. Popular centre-half Connor Teale committed his future to the club after signing a new two-year deal last week.

Pools, meanwhile, find themselves in a precarious position on and off the pitch following a dramatic few months that has seen controversial owner Raj Singh resign and announce his intention to sell the club, only to return after the apparent collapse of takeover negotiations following a vote among season ticket holders. Pools have lost defender Billy Sass-Davies to fellow National League side Altrincham while the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron could all follow him out the door in the coming weeks. The club have been linked with a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington, who left the Shaymen last month having led them to successive top seven finishes as well as an FA Trophy triumph, and Coughlan. Even so, head coach Anthony Limbrick, who has won five, drawn six and lost six of his opening 17 games at the helm but has also navigated a hugely challenging and ever-changing situation off the pitch with admirable level-headedness and sincerity, remains under contract ahead of the new campaign.

If Pools are indeed to make a change in the dugout, then Coughlan looks to be among the front-runners. The Irishman enjoyed an impressive spell in charge of Bristol Rovers, keeping the Gas in League One after taking over with the club on the cusp of the relegation zone before leading a play-off challenge the following season. He left the Memorial Stadium to take over at Mansfield but was sacked after less than a year in the role, winning just four of his 27 games. After a spell working as under-23s coach at Sheffield United, he rose to prominence again at the helm of Newport, keeping the Exiles in League Two and leading them to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

So, there is no disputing that Coughlan is an impressive manager and a formidable candidate. However, it seems bizarre that he is being so heavily linked with a move to the Prestige Group Stadium when Pools already have a head coach in place. For all results under Limbrick might have been indifferent, the fact that he has worked so hard under such difficult circumstances - having to face up to a whole host of questions about various off-field issues with little help from those around him - means respect is the least he deserves.

In fact, he deserves more than that. Pools have made 16 different managerial appointments - including caretakers - under Singh. Of those, only promotion-winning boss Challinor survived for more than a year in the role. It's little wonder then, that Pools have been so starved of success of late; a lack of stability in the dugout has had a profound impact on the playing squad.

Most of the successful sides in the National League have been able to build on strong foundations. Altrincham, who consistently punch well above their weight, have stuck with manager Phil Parkinson since 2017, while title-winning Barnet boss Dean Brennan took charge at The Hive in 2021. Pools simply cannot keep chopping and changing managers, while the club's reputation - already at an all-time low - can ill-afford more bad press the likes of which approaching Limbrick's potential successor behind his back will inevitably cause.

Pools need to put the brakes on their latest managerial flirtation - and fast. Coughlan is an outstanding manager and coach, well-respected wherever he's been, but quite what would convince him to swap Boston for Pools given the two clubs differing fortunes over the last few months is hard to fathom. It's difficult to imagine Pools are in a position to make the Irishman an offer he can't refuse, and Coughlan won't have to look too hard to realise that achieving success at Pools in its current guise is almost an impossible job. Pools must divert their attention towards assembling a playing squad that gives them at least a fighting chance of being competitive next term. Now is not the right time to go chasing the luck of the Irish.