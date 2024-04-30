What former Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips has had to say about his departure from Pools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools said in a statement on Saturday that Phillips, who was appointed in January, had a contract until the end of the season and it had “come to an end”.

But a statement issued by Phillips’ representatives on Monday claimed Phillips had been offered a new two-year contract on the basis of his “agreed milestones having been achieved.”

The statement added: “Kevin was surprised to learn that the contract option had been withdrawn and that he was being relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.”

Former Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood on February 17. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

Hartlepool won seven games from 16 during Phillips’ tenure while remaining 11 points shy of the play offs.

But his stay here won him many admirers and his win 43.75% win ratio is second only to David Challinor out of the last 11 permanent Pools managers.

Phillips, who was surprisingly absent from his media duties at the end of the club’s final match of the season against Dorking Wanderers said of his departure: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working at Hartlepool United and with all the existing staff there.

“I had wished to continue the journey with everyone and build a successful team together.”

As to where Phillips could go next, while former club Sunderland are still managerless, so too are League One outfit Stevenage, close to his Hertfordshire birthplace, after Steve Evans rejoined Rotherham United recently.