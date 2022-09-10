What happens next after Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Doncaster Rovers was postponed
Hartlepool United’s League Two meeting with Doncaster Rovers has been postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as discussions continue about when fixtures will resume.
The EFL joined the Premier League in announcing the postponement of all weekend fixtures following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, but questions remain as to when the match with Doncaster will now take place or when fixtures will resume.
Pools are set to welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday before a long trip south to face Sutton United on Saturday, September 17.
But as yet, there has been no word as to whether these fixtures will remain as scheduled.
As things stand, the EFL is set to return this midweek, meaning the fixture with the Railwaymen should go ahead as planned.
Read More
“As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the EFL has confirmed that our game against Doncaster Rovers has been postponed,” a club statement read.
“Until further notice, Tuesday's game will still go ahead. We will announce the rearranged fixture in due course.”
The issue of rescheduling fixtures in League One and Two is not as problematic as rescheduling those in the Premier League and Championship given that international breaks do not impact divisions lower than the Championship.
Pools will also see their season continue during the upcoming World Cup in Qatar where clubs in the Premier League and Championship will see their season come to a halt for a four-week break between Saturday, November 12 and Saturday, December 10.
The current fixture list sees Pools face League One side Morecambe in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday, September 20 and Everton U21s on Tuesday, October 18, whilst also facing a league fixture with Salford City on Tuesday, October 25.
That should provide the EFL with plenty of scope to reschedule the fixture with Doncaster, or any other fixtures were they to be postponed over the next week during a nationwide period of mourning.
An EFL statement, which confirmed the decision to postpone fixtures this weekend said: “Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”