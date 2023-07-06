Wallace was out of contract with Nigel Clough’s side before agreeing a permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium – linking back up with manager Askey who took him on loan to York City in 2021.

The 28-year-old made over 50 appearances for the Stags, including 36 last season as they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot.

Wallace brings plenty of versatility to the Hartlepool squad having featured in several positions at the One Call Stadium.

But with Hartlepool captain Nicky Featherstone out of contract, and his official exit from the club now expected, Wallace could be seen as a potential replacement in midfield.

To find out more, we caught up with John Lomas of the Mansfield Chad for the inside track on Wallace.

Are you surprised he's dropped down to National League level given he featured regularly last season?

It's not a huge surprise as he wanted, and needed, regular first team football and was going to be well down the pecking order at Mansfield.

Kieran Wallace joined Hartlepool United on a permanent deal following his Mansfield Town exit. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Nigel Clough loves to have him around as he is happy to fill in any position and Stags had one of the worst injury crises they have ever suffered last season.

But when everyone is fit, Wallace is not going to figure as they have some immense talent on the books right now and should figure in the promotion battle again.

I think Clough would have kept him on if Wallace was happy to bench-warm at best but told the player he needed to get football somewhere regularly.

That has been well known since the end of last season, so the fact that no League club came in for him means I am not surprised he has gone to what should be a top National League challenger.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Kieran Wallace of Mansfield Town battles for possession with Ben Garrity of Port Vale during the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Mansfield Town at Vale Park on March 15, 2022 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

What type of player are Hartlepool getting?

Wallace is a whole-hearted 100 per cent player who will make mistakes but gives his all wherever he is employed.

He is also a confidence player and one who admits, maybe more than some, that really needs a decent run of games to keep his fitness and sharpness. At Stags he was in and out with injuries or when not needed and struggled with that.

Where would you say he is best suited?

He can play anywhere along the back line if needed but looks most comfortable in a holding role in front of the back four.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

He can head well and loves a tackle but is not the type of player to try Hollywood passes and does not possess any real pace. He will try to win the ball and keep it simple.

How would you assess his time with Mansfield?

Wallace has worked with Clough before so he obviously trusts him and he has been a good club man to have on your books without ever capturing the limelight.

Would you consider this a good move for Hartlepool?

This is a great move for Hartlepool.