Hartlepool United are on the hunt for their ninth permanent manager in three years following the surprising sacking of Simon Grayson on Sunday.

True, chairman and owner Raj Singh, who has made 13 different permanent appointments since he bought the club in 2018, is not renowned for his patience when it comes to Pools managers. Of Singh's 13 permanent appointees, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor has lasted more than a year in the role, while none of the last five men to have sat in the Pools dugout have survived for more than 17 games, albeit veteran Lennie Lawrence stepped down of his own accord. Even so, it came as a real surprise when Pools made the "extremely difficult" decision to part ways with Grayson, who leaves having won four, drawn seven and lost four of his 15 games at the helm, with Saturday's underwhelming FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity proving the final straw for Singh. Even Darren Sarll, one of the most divisive managers in the club's recent history, was afforded the chance to oversee last year's FA Cup replay before he was sacked.

It all started so well for Grayson, who amassed 10 points from the first 12 available this term following what felt at the time like a really strong summer of recruitment. Following spells in India, where he led Bengaluru FC to the Indian Super League Final, and Nepal, winning the league title with Lalitpur City, Grayson returned to take charge of Pools in June, his first managerial role in England since 2021. At the time, it felt like he inherited a club in chaos after a dramatic end to last season that saw Pools pushed close to the brink following Singh's sudden resignation, the apparent collapse of takeover negotiations as well as the divisive owner's eventual return in the wake of a contested vote among season ticket holders. Even so - and despite the imminent departures of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, as well as the long-serving Joe Grey - Grayson talked up his new side's chances of, at least, a push for the play-offs. After all, he arrived with a reputation as a specialist in winning promotions, having achieved the feat with Blackpool, his beloved Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston in the past. If there was a concern, it was the fact that the last of those promotions came in 2015.

Despite the various challenges, the threadbare squad he inherited, the reputational damage the club had suffered and the fact Pools had lost ground on almost all of their National League rivals, Grayson looked to have had a remarkably successful summer of recruitment. Pools welcomed 14 new faces, strengthening all over the pitch and signing a host of players with National League experience. The likes of Jay Benn, part of the Solihull Moors side that reached the play-offs in the 2023/24 season, Cameron John, a regular in the York team that finished second last term, and Alex Reid, fresh from scoring 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone, all arrived with a proven track record at National League level. When the new campaign kicked off in August, most Pools fans would surely have felt that the squad heading into the new season was considerably stronger than the one that finished the 2024/25 campaign.

In spite of their flying start - Pools won three and drew one of their first four matches, keeping four successive clean sheets - things haven't quite turned out like most fans would have hoped. A lack of goals has been among the most well-documented of the club's issues this term, leading to inevitable comparisons between new recruits Reid and Danny Johnson and Dieseruvwe, who left to sign for Rochdale after failing to agree a new deal at Victoria Park. Between them, Reid, who scored three times in his first four Pools appearances but has failed to find the net in seven games since then, and Johnson, who has endured a torrid start to life back in the North East and is still to open his account for his new side, have managed three goals in 26 matches. Dieseruvwe, meanwhile, has scored 10 goals in his first 12 games for National League leaders Dale. The statistics make for stark reading.

While some of that is out of Grayson's hands - while the Pools boss met with both Dieseruvwe and Grey before their departures were confirmed, it's not clear what he could have done to convince them to sign new deals at Victoria Park - fans were critical of his generally cautious team selections and pragmatic style of play. Although Pools have been, for the most part, rock solid at the back, keeping an impressive seven clean sheets in 15 games, there is a feeling that has come at the cost of some of their threat in the final third. At various times this season, both Reid and Johnson have cut isolated figures leading the line, with Pools often looking to be lacking a link between their midfield and attack. While Grayson has always done his best to find the positives, few would dispute the fact that recent performances, especially against the likes of Brackley, Aldershot, Tamworth and Gainsborough, have left a lot to be desired.

Even so, Grayson has had some bad luck with injuries, with Benn missing a handful of weeks earlier in the campaign, the influential Reiss McNally ruled out until around December and Reid, who despite his slow start remained probably his side's best option up front, sidelined for the last three games. It's also worth noting that Pools, despite a miserable recent run of just one win in their last 11 matches, remained four points outside the play-off places while three of their four defeats so far this season have come at the hands of Forest Green Rovers, York and Carlisle, among the best and most well-resourced sides in the division. Even so, Pools - and Singh in particular - are not renowned for their patience and are now set to begin their search for, remarkably, their fifth different manager in a year.

In the short term, Nicky Featherstone, with assistance from Elliot Dickman, who only joined the club's coaching staff following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald last week, and Adam Smith are set to lead the team for Tuesday's FA Cup replay at home to Gainsborough. Featherstone, more than almost anyone else at the club, knows all about how precarious a position in the Pools dugout can be. The veteran, who has made just one substitute appearance as a player so far this term, will inevitably be touted as a potential successor to Grayson and could well be someone that appeals to Singh. Whether he is prepared to take the role while he remains part of the playing squad and, by all accounts, is still learning his trade in the world of coaching, remains to be seen. Dickman, too, who had a spell in charge of National League North side South Shields last term, could well be a quick and readily available option who Pools might consider. Elsewhere, the likes of Tony Mowbray, Antony Sweeney and Mark Cooper, who was sacked by Yeovil earlier this season, are among the early names being linked.

Whoever takes charge is set to inherit many of the problems that have plagued almost all of their predecessors. Frustration among fans is beginning to reach boiling point and attendances at Victoria Park are continuing to dwindle, while the new boss will have to work with a squad assembled almost from scratch by another manager with potentially different footballing principles. Pools seem to have fallen into the same trap over and over again - in 2022, they sacked Graeme Lee's replacement Paul Hartley just 11 games into the new campaign, while last season's decision to replace Kevin Phillips with Darren Sarll proved a calamitous one - and need to break this damaging hire-and-fire cycle sooner rather than later. True, there were issues during Grayson's tenure, but many fans would have liked to see him given the chance to get things right. Instead, Pools are now on the hunt for their next new boss, although quite who is brave enough to take on the role remains to be seen.