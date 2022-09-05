Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke Oduor made his Hartlepool United debut from the bench at Colchester United after completing a season-long loan move from Barnsley. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Oduor was a late signing at the Suit Direct Stadium with the club confirming his arrival just moments before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Oduor, who spent time with Leeds United as a youngster before moving to their Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley in 2019.

Oduor has made over 50 appearances for the League One side, including during their time in the Championship, where he scored the goal which preserved the Tykes’ league status against Brentford in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old went straight into Paul Hartley’s squad for the trip to Essex with Pools struggling with a number of injuries including strikers Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli.

And Oduor came off the bench in the second half to make his Pools debut, tasked with covering a number of positions, which almost resulted in him assisting Jake Hastie for what would have doubled Pools’ lead late in the game before the ex-Rangers winger skewed wide.

“That versatility is really important,” Hartley told The Mail.

“We’ve been craving that one who’s got a little bit of guile that can open defences up.

“He can bring a bit of creativity in the final third. He can play down the left as well but our main aim is to try and get him as a 10.”

Hartley added: “It was hard for him coming on.