Where do Hartlepool United need to strengthen this summer?

Following the publication of their long-awaited retained list at the end of last month, Hartlepool United look set for another summer of rebuilding.

The need to recruit a whole host of new players is never an easy job - but this summer, given the ongoing uncertainty that is still hanging over Pools, it could be even more difficult than ever.

At National League level, the chance to sign for a club like Hartlepool United has, in the past at least, proved to be an appealing one. In recent seasons, Pools have been able to cherry pick talent from below them in the pyramid - signing Dan Dodds from National League North side Darlington - lure players from National League rivals - pinching Mani Dieseruvwe from Halifax and Luke Charman from AFC Fylde - and even from the Football League - Adam Campbell turned down a new deal at Crawley despite winning promotion to League One in order to return to the North East. Yet this summer, the club could be faced with a very different reality.

Even by the standards of Hartlepool United, no strangers to chaos and controversy, the last few months have been dramatic in the extreme. Pools were plunged into a race against time in March when Raj Singh, one of the most divisive figures in the club's recent history, announced his sudden resignation, desire to sell the club and determination to pull his funding at the end of the campaign. Takeover talks, according to occasional updates posted by a mysterious interim board, appeared to be progressing well and looked to be nearing a conclusion last month; Shelley Hammond, a Hartlepool-born businesswoman who had long retained an interest in the purchase of Pools, even took to Instagram to reveal that due diligence was "really close" to a conclusion. Then, suddenly and bizarrely, everything seemed to collapse.

Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick - or, indeed, whoever is in charge come August - faces an uphill battle to assemble a competitive squad this summer following a dramatic few months. Picture by Frank Reid.

What followed was one of the most remarkable - and not for the right reasons - chapters in the history of Hartlepool United. The club published an update, late in the evening and midway through the second half of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, criticising "an individual", certain to be Hammond, for her social media post and suggesting that deadlines had been missed and funds failed to be deposited. With Hammond effectively silenced, Singh was able to put forward his own version of events and engineer his return.

Season ticket holders were asked to vote on whether or not to invite Singh to return to his role as chairman for an indefinite period. The choice was stark - fans, at least those who were eligible, were asked to choose between the return of the divisive Singh or the risk of administration and even potential footballing liquidation - and the voting was chaotic and opaque. That there might be alternative solutions was not considered, while some season ticket holders complained of not receiving their emails and others who were not eligible to vote somehow gained access. Even so, Singh returned, not exactly triumphant, following 63 per cent of the vote in his favour.

Although, for now at least, Pools look to have returned to some sort of uncomfortable status quo, there are suggestions that a takeover could still be in the offing; journalist Nick Loughlin reported that a "large North East company" were in the process of launching a bid together with former Pools chief executive Russ Green and manager Chris Turner, while UFC superstar Conor McGregor aroused interested among fans after following the club on social media.

While the ongoing takeover debacle continues to drag on, Pools have lost ground on a number of their National League rivals ahead of next season. In the immediate term, the club will have to decide whether or not to stick with head coach Anthony Limbrick amid rumours of interest in former Halifax boss Chris Millington. One thing's for sure - Pools will need to move fast to avoid a potentially painful campaign next term. At this stage, the club have just 10 players under contract while Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron and David Ferguson are all in discussions, although all except the latter look likely to leave unless current prospects improve. Young goalkeeper Josh Mazfari became the 10th player to depart this summer, announcing his departure on social media on Sunday. Although a number of the departures had been expected for some time, it will surely come as a blow to have lost defender Billy Sass-Davies, while fans were divided over the decision to part ways with popular midfielder Anthony Mancini.

What it all means is that Pools are faced with another rebuilding job this summer - and this one could prove even more challenging. With a club in chaos - perhaps even descending into crisis - Pools will have their work cut out to attract new recruits. Things could become even more difficult if the likes of Dieseruvwe, Grey and Sheron were indeed to leave, while the expectation is that atmospheres, certainly at the beginning of the campaign, will be hostile as ill-feeling continues to mount against controversial owner Raj Singh.

With all that working against them, Pools are facing the uphill battle of all uphill battles in order to assemble a competitive squad. In all likelihood, Pools will be on the hunt for a new number one goalkeeper following the departures of Josh Mazfari and Joel Dixon as well as the struggles of Adam Smith, the club's first choice since December, towards the end of the season. With Tom Parkes now the club's only recognised centre-half - even if the likes of Jack Hunter, David Ferguson, who remains in talks, Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy can all operate as part of a back three - Pools will need at least two new central-defenders. At right-back, where Pools already have Stephenson and Darcy and will also be hoping to tie down Dan Dodds, the club might already be satisfied with their options. Cover at left-back, seemingly as ever at the Prestige Group Stadium, is required; Pools are rumoured to be one of three National League clubs linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Reed.

Whether or not Pools are able to keep hold of Nathan Sheron, arguably the club's outstanding performer last season, the club will need to strengthen in central-midfield. Although Jamie Miley is an exciting prospect, veteran Nicky Featherstone will turn 37 in September while most of Jack Hunter's best performances have come in defence. Further forward, Pools will surely look for a new number 10 following Anthony Mancini's shock exit; Hartlepool-born Harry Chapman, fresh from helping Barnet win the National League title, is available as a free agent.

In attack, Pools face the unenviable task of attempting to replace the irreplaceable Reyes Cleary, while Anthony Limbrick - or whoever is in charge come August - will be eager to get more out of Adam Campbell, Luke Charman and Sam Folarin. Both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey seem likely to leave, while Gary Madine has already said his goodbyes; Pools will probably need three attackers this summer.

The Pools hierarchy have a mammoth task on their hands over the next couple of months. Quite what the ambition ahead of next season is or indeed what this summer's budget will be is, as so often, unclear. Even if the club were to have money to spend, then convincing talent to take a punt on a move to Pools might be more difficult than ever. It could well be a long summer for Hartlepool United.

