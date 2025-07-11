Hartlepool United appear to have made a decent start to their summer transfer business - but there is lots of work still to be done, and less than a month until the new National League season begins.

Pools kick off their new National League campaign on August 9 with a repeat of last year's season opener, a long trip to Yeovil. When Pools last made the arduous journey down to Huish Park - the team bus broke down, and Pools were forced to warm-up for the game in a motorway service station - their squad was still a work in progress, with the likes of Gary Madine, Darren Robinson, Brad Young, Kieron Freeman and Roshaun Mathurin all signed after the season started. In all likelihood, Pools will have to think on their feet once again and continue adding to their ranks as the campaign progresses. Even so, it feels important that Pools make a number of new additions before the big kick-off next month.

The initial signs are good. Pools have signed Brad Walker, Jay Benn and Reiss McNally, who all impressed in Tuesday night's pre-season opener against Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool, while experienced frontman Danny Johnson and fleet-footed attacker Jermaine Francis are expected to make their debuts against Northern Premier League side Whitby Town on Saturday.

Nonetheless, Pools still have a lot of work to do throughout their side. At the top of their shopping list - new manager Simon Grayson and head of football Joe Monks are working together to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the play-offs next season - must be a new goalkeeper. Adam Smith, who endured an indifferent campaign last term, making some remarkable saves but also a number of glaring errors, is the club's only goalkeeper as it stands.

Sunderland's Adam Richardson has been on trial at the club and featured in the second half of Tuesday's game, impressing with the ball at his feet but not being tested in any meaningful sense, while Pools were linked with a move for Slovenian under-21 international Zan-Luk Leban, who has been released by Everton, last summer and could reignite their interest.

At the other end of the experience scale, 35-year-old Paul Farman, who has made more than 500 career appearances for the likes of Gateshead, Lincoln, Stevenage, Carlisle and Barrow, is a free agent and has been taking part in the PFA's pre-season programme in recent weeks.

Pools are also in need of a number of defensive reinforcements. While Simon Grayson looks to be well-stocked at right-back - Jay Benn, Louis Stephenson and the versatile Campbell Darcy all featured in midweek - the club are without a recognised left-back following the departure of the long-serving David Ferguson, who signed for Gateshead after failing to agree a new deal at Victoria Park. Perhaps the obvious candidate is the manager's son, Joe, although the fact he remains under contract at Gateshead could well put Pools off. Former Carlisle man Ben Williams, who has decent Football League experience thanks to spells at Barnsley and Cheltenham, was on trial with Pools last week.

Pools also need to strengthen in the heart of defence. While Tom Parkes and Reiss McNally look to have the makings of a strong partnership, Pools will need cover and competition at centre-half. Hull defender Jevon Mills was believed to be among the trialists on Tuesday evening and was perhaps the standout performer; the 21-year-old made 24 appearances for League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians last season.

The need to strengthen in midfield appears less pressing, with Pools already able to call on Jamie Miley, Nathan Sheron and Jack Hunter in the engine room, as well as new arrival Brad Walker, who made 123 appearances at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career, and veteran Nicky Featherstone. Nonetheless, Pools have been linked with a move for Bradford's Richie Smallwood; the 34-year-old made 156 appearances for the Bantams, including 53 last term, but failed to agree a new deal at Valley Parade. Smallwood was named as Bradford's player of the year at the end of last season, one of five awards he scooped after helping the Bantams win promotion back to League One. He featured for England under-18s against Austria in 2008 in a game played at Victoria Park.

Pools are certainly in need of reinforcements at the top end of the pitch. Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games for Pools, Anthony Mancini and Gary Madine have all left the club this summer, while versatile attacker Joe Grey looks to be heading towards the exit. While Pools have moved to sign Danny Johnson, who had a spell in the club's academy 15 years ago, Grayson is in dire need of more options in attacking areas.

One of Tuesday's trialists is believed to have been Ruben Bartlett-Antwi, who scored 24 goals for Isthmian League South Central Division side Leatherhead last season and was on trial at Leyton Orient earlier in the summer. The 21-year-old opened the scoring in midweek but was generally quiet other than that. Pools have also been linked with the likes of Dan Nkrumah, who made seven appearances without scoring for Halifax last season, Kyle Hudlin and even former Newcastle and Liverpool star Andy Carroll, who left French side Bordeaux earlier this summer having scored 10 goals in 26 games.

As it stands, Pools have 16 players under contract and will likely be hoping to add another four or five before the new season. Grayson and Monks will now have to strike the right balance between the pressing need to add more depth to their squad while also guarding against the temptation to prioritise quantity over quality. The coming weeks are likely to play an outsize role in Hartlepool United's success or failure next season.

