Keith Curle’s side completed their third fixture of a significant week and were, again, on the wrong end of the result having suffered defeat at Carlisle United following their win over Rochdale.

Fiacre Kelleher’s goal inside five minutes set the tone for what would be a frustrating 45 minutes in which Curle’s side lacked in a number of areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To their credit, Hartlepool did take the game to Colchester more in the second half, enjoying plenty of possession and openings before Jamie Sterry levelled things with a well-taken goal in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Colchester United's Tom Hopper is tackled by Hartlepool United's Edon Pruti. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But with supporters hopeful of a winner, it was Colchester who would deliver an even later sucker-punch when Sterry unfortunately saw the ball rebound off him from a Ben Killip save and roll agonisingly over the line.

And here are some of the key takeaways from the defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United’s poor start to games continues

Once again it was a poor start for Hartlepool as they fell behind inside five minutes.

Jamie Sterry's goal was not enough to earn Hartlepool United any points against Colchester United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The simplicity of the goal was of particular annoyance to Curle who was left puzzled as to why both Kelleher, who would eventually convert the goal, and Samson Tivode were left with such space from Arthur Read’s free kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edon Pruti, Peter Hartley and Dan Doods, as three centre-backs left, far too much space for both from a simple flighted ball, with Killip also rooted to his lie throughout, as Kelleher was able to power in from close range.

It was the 14th time this season Hartlepool have conceded inside the opening quarter (22.30 minutes) of the game. And although Hartlepool have conceded 52 in total in the league this season, it remains something of an issue which, naturally, sees them chasing almost from the off.

“We need to get the messages across on a Wednesday and a Thursday and a Friday. We give them presentations about the movements your man is going to make but if I’m told to mark you, I'm marking you and you ain’t scoring and I’m defending my goal,” said Curle.

Mikael Ndjoli returned to the Hartlepool United squad against Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s what natural defenders do. They’ve got responsibility and accountability.

“We know the position we’re in. We need people now to step up and be accountable. How can you have two of their men and our markers on the edge of the box? Where’s our desire to stop them from scoring?”

Those 14 goals conceded inside the opening quarter of games this season have come across 10 games in total, with Hartlepool winning just one of those 10 - losing eight and drawing one.

Based on that, it is an issue they need to resolve quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United supporters started venting their frustrations towards chairman Raj Singh. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United’s injury troubles

As has been the case this season, when it rains it pours for Hartlepool.

While missing out on three points was significant enough, Curle also lost two key players with Jack Hamilton and Peter Hartley both being forced off with injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton had to be helped off after receiving treatment following a collision in his own penalty area after little over 20 minutes - with the striker rarely involved up to that point.

And around 10 minutes later Curle was forced into another change after Hartley was unable to shake off an earlier knock which had also required treatment.

Curle was unable to provide an update on the extent of the injuries to both players post-match but, with Rollin Menayese now out for the season and with the club already pursuing another striker, any long-term injuries would be another blow for Hartlepool.

Hartley’s exit saw Matt Dolan slot into defence with Euan Murray remaining on the bench, but Curle’s options are limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of Mikael Ndjoli

Hamilton’s injury, meanwhile, led to the return of striker Mikael Ndjoli.

Ndjoli has not featured since the 2-0 defeat against Salford City back in October and has not been part of Curle’s match day squad since December’s 5-0 humiliation against Stockport County.

It was just an 11th appearance for the 24-year-old following his arrival in the summer having been one of the players tipped to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ndjoli might have done better when bringing a save from Kieran O’Hara late in the game as he otherwise drifted in and out of proceedings.

“Players that are not playing, there’s a reason why. They’re on that level of improvement,” Curle recently said on Ndjoli’s absence.

“How quickly they can get to the levels that I require is ultimately down to them. They’ve got a good understanding of what I want and what I need from them, if they don’t do it that’s down to them.”

And asked about his return to the squad, Curle told The Mail: “We had 18 available professionals. What I won’t do is not fill the bench if I’ve got players available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ball fell to him with a great opportunity to score eight yards out. People will say it was a great save by the goalkeeper - I think you’ve got to score.”

Hartlepool United’s possession comes to nothing

Despite their defeat, Hartlepool chalked up some of their highest figures when it came to a selection of their match stats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 64.12 per cent this was Hartlepool’s highest possession total of the season, eclipsing the 63.46 per cent against Salford.

Likewise, as per data experts Wyscout, Hartlepool attempted 500 passes against Colchester, which is another season high and demonstrated their improvement in the second half having struggled with the ball in the opening 45 minutes.

Curle’s side enjoyed over 700 touches of the ball compared to 486 of Colchester but therein, perhaps, lies the problem for Curle and his side.

Much like their previous season highs when it comes to these particular stats against Salford, they were unable to convert it into three points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What next for Hartlepool United?

Stats are all well and good when they are in your favour but they mean little if results do not follow and, presently, results are falling by the wayside for Curle.

Hartlepool were booed off at both half-time and full-time of their defeat against Colchester with many fans now reaching their tipping point as a section of supporters began to vent their frustrations towards chairman Raj Singh.