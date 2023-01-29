Bloomfield’s side went into an early lead in what was another pivotal fixture for Hartlepool when Fiacre Kelleher found too much space in the penalty area from an Arthur Read free kick to hammer home from close range.

The U’s might have doubled their lead as they took control of the game in the first half with Connor Hall forcing Ben Killip into a flying save before Keith Curle’s side were able to turn the tide a little after half-time.

Hartlepool enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half and managed to get into a number of decent areas but found U’s goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara in fine form whenever they did get a sight of goal.

Colchester United Manager Matthew Bloomfield at the Suit Direct Stadium for the League Two fixture with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Pools did level, however, in the final 10 minutes when Jamie Sterry was able to find the bottom corner only for Bloomfield’s men to grab a late winner when Sterry saw the ball trickle over the line having rebound off him with Alex Newby on hand to make sure.

“I need to pay my respect to the way Hartlepool played this game,” Bloomfield told the Daily Gazette.

“I knew it was going to be a tough afternoon and they’re a good team at home. We’ve looked at the form table and they’ve done extremely well for the month.

“They’re a team that’s fighting hard for their manager and their supporters.

“We had to dig in today and I’m really pleased that we’ve done that.”

Bloomfield added: “I don’t think it was a game that was particularly pleasing on the eye.

“We got ourselves ahead and then it kind of changes the psychology of the game a little bit.

"Because we went ahead so early, we weren't on the front foot as much as we wanted to be because we had something to protect.

“Hartlepool had nothing to lose at that point and we had to stand firm. We did it for a long time, even though they scored, and we had the character to find ourselves a winner.”

