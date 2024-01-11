Who are Hartlepool United's FA Trophy opponents Hampton and Richmond Borough?

Their affluent back yard was recently named as the happiest place to live in Britain.

Yet not too many sides this season have ended an encounter with Hampton and Richmond Borough with smiles on their faces.

Given that Chester City, who won 2-0 at Pools in the FA Cup final qualifying round earlier this season, are midtable in National League North, the threat facing Lennie Lawrence’s players should not be dismissed.

Hampton & Richmond Borough, right, have twice faced Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup first round in the last five years.

They also have form in giving teams a division or two above them a run for their money.

Managed by Mel Gwinnett, they were drawn against Pools after defeating National League Southend United on penalties following a 2-2 draw away from home.

They also reached the FA Cup first round proper in both 2018 and 2020 – on both occasions losing to then League Two side Oldham Athletic by a single goal.

Their progress in this season’s competition, however, was curtailed at the third round qualifying stage when they were defeated 3-0 away at Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Lewes Town at their curiously-named Dripping Pan ground.

Former Hartlepool loanee Jake Gray is now at FA Trophy opponents Hampton and Richmond Borough.

That reverse, however, triggered a 17-game unbeaten run which only ended last Saturday when they lost 3-1 away to Braintree Town.

Inevitably – it would be wrong of me to ignore this ominous fact – they include not one but two Pools old boys among their ranks.

Striker Mason Bloomfield scored twice in 22 appearances during the United’s National League 2020-21 promotion campaign.

Perhaps more fondly remembered is midfielder Jake Gray.

Gray scored six goals in 33 appearances for Pools after signing on loan from Crystal Palace during the 2015-16 season before opting to join Luton Town, then a League Two side themselves, the following term.

In the mood for more trivia? Hampton and Richmond are nicknamed The Beavers, which is believed to derive from the name of their ground, The Beveree, and once employed former Sky football commentator Martin Tyler as a coach.

As for the happy title thingy, blame Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home Index.

Home to Hampton Court Palace as well as Bushy and Richmond Royal Parks, the average price of a property in the borough is a whopping £952,305.

Fingers crossed, however, that their players and fans don’t have too much to cheer on Saturday.