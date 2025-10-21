Who is leading the running to become the next permanent Hartlepool United manager?

Pools are on the hunt for their 14th permanent managerial appointment of chairman and owner Raj Singh's controversial tenure - of the previous 13, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor has lasted more than a year in the role. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United are on the hunt for their 14th permanent manager since Raj Singh took over the club in 2018.

Looking back at his previous 13 appointments, Singh has experimented with veterans - Lennie Lawrence, Keith Curle, Dave Jones and Richard Money - as well as relative rookies - Matthew Bates, Kevin Phillips and Anthony Limbrick - while there have been glamorous names, a handful of less recognisable characters and even one infamous flirtation with with a little known Scotsman. Pools have tried their luck with managers committed to direct, pragmatic football as well as those determined to instil a more progressive, possession-based style of play. The one thing all of the 13 managers to have being appointed by Singh other than promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor, who was in charge between 2019 and 2021, have in common is that all of them have lasted fewer than a year in the role. Indeed, most haven't even got close to surviving 12 months in the dugout at Victoria Park, with none of the last five permanent appointees lasting more than 17 games at the helm.

Of course, Pools are not alone in not being renowned for patience when it comes to hiring and firing managers and a staggering seven National League teams have already made a change in the dugout this season. In fact, Singh looks positively patient compared to York's Matthew and Julie-Anne Uggla, who replaced Adam Hinshelwood with Stuart Maynard just four games into the new campaign despite the fact the Minstermen were unbeaten during that time and finished second last term after amassing an impressive 96 points. Yeovil's Mark Cooper, Solihull's Matthew Taylor, Sutton's Steve Morison and Eastleigh's Kelvin Davis have all been dismissed since the start of the new season, while Aldershot boss Tommy Widdrington, who was briefly linked with a move to Victoria Park, resigned to take charge of National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

Looking at the lack of patience afforded to managers at Victoria Park, however, even those like Grayson who arrived with hugely impressive resumes and little left to prove in the footballing world, potential candidates might pause to think twice before handing in their CVs. While it's true that being a football manager is not a job renowned for it's security and stability, Pools have managed to burn through bosses at an alarming rate. Indeed, Pools are on the hunt for their fifth permanent appointment in a little over a year and ongoing off-field issues have added another layer of difficulty to an already challenging job. Whoever is appointed the next permanent Pools boss will face many of the problems his various predecessors have grappled with, inheriting a squad assembled by someone else with potentially different footballing ideas and principles, being tasked with uniting a fanbase that has rarely if ever been so divided, all while mounting a play-off push in a hugely competitive division.

And yet, the manager's job at Victoria Park still holds a certain appeal. After all, Pools are a big club for the level with one of the most colourful and committed fanbases in the country. If whoever takes charge can hit on the same formula used so effectively by Challinor, widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in the club's history, then there is still potential to lead Pools back to the Football League. For all Pools might be racked by division and plagued by infighting, it remains a club with a unique culture, proud history, passionate fanbase and competitive playing squad.

As it stands, interim boss Nicky Featherstone looks to be among the leading contenders to be given the job on a permanent basis and it's understood Pools have held talks with the 37-year-old, who has spent more than a decade at Victoria Park and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time. Having previously distanced himself from the role a la Antony Sweeney, who has been rated among the favourites by the bookmakers but has never shown much interest in a return to Victoria Park under the current regime, Featherstone appears to have warmed to the task since Grayson's departure. After completing his coaching badges, which were paid for by Singh, Featherstone has taken a more hands-on role this season and knows the club like the back of his hand. It was perhaps telling that Singh caused a bit of a stir by flying to Sutton to watch Pools at the weekend having rarely been seen at away games over the last 18 months or so; it could well be that Featherstone is in the midst of an audition of sorts.

Another man Pools are understood to have spoken to is former club captain Peter Hartley. The 37-year-old, who was born in Hartlepool and became the club's youngest ever captain after being given the armband aged just 23, made 188 appearances for his hometown club across two separate spells. Since hanging up his boots, the former defender has worked in various coaching roles at the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Indian side Inter Kashi and Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren, where he's been a first team coach for the last 12 months. Like Featherstone, Hartley would represent something of a risk for Pools given his lack of managerial experience, but he would also bring a passion, commitment and understanding of the town that is perhaps unique to those who have spent a significant part of their lives in Hartlepool.

Given that it's hard to see Pools being too eager to pay compensation for a manager currently in work, which would rule out the likes of Altrincham's Phil Parkinson, Tamworth's Andy Peaks and Brackley's Gavin Cowan, Singh might well consider the likes of Paul Hurst, who led Grimsby to promotion back to the Football League, Steve Evans, who achieved so much success with Rotherham, or former Sunderland skipper Lee Cattermole, who is understood to be keen on stepping into management.

Whatever the case, Pools will be keen to settle on their next permanent manager sooner rather than later. Remarkable as it might seem given all the chaos that has overshadowed the club over the last few months, this season is still salvageable. Whoever takes charge will have to be both confident and brave - and more sceptical supporters might say foolhardy - but, even if it might be becoming more and more challenging, there remains a path to success at Hartlepool United.

