Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Ciaran Brennan on loan from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools say the centre half is eligible to make his debut in Saturday’s Isuzu FA Trophy fixture away to City of Liverpool.

Brennan, who will wear the number 34 shirt doing his spell at Clarence Road, has not played a competitive first-team match since February after injuring his shoulder while on loan at Swindon Town in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was squeezed out of Wednesday’s 25-man squad for this season’s Championship campaign while continuing his recovery from surgery.

New Hartlepool United loan signing Ciaran Brennan playing for parent club Sheffield Wednesday against Everton in the FA Cup in 2021.

But he has returned to training and started playing again with the South Yorkshire outfit’s under-21 side.

Brennan, 23, told Hartlepool United’s website following his arrival: "I’m pleased to join Hartlepool United.

"It’s a big club and I’m looking forward to playing here. The lads have been very welcoming in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to get a run of games under my belt and I can’t wait to get straight into the thick of things."

Brennan was born in Sheffield and joined his home city club in 2013 before progressing through their youth academies.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

After a spell on loan at non-league Gainsborough Trinity, he made his senior debut for the Owls in September 2020 against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

He has played 18 times for Wednesday and a further five occasions on loan at Notts County in the 2021-22 season before his temporary move to Swindon last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brennan made 21 appearances for the Wiltshire before suffering his shoulder injury against Harrogate Town on February 25.

This meant he missed Swindon’s dramatic late defeat at Pools on April 1.

He was also absent from the clubs’ earlier League Two encounter on October 22 of last year after he was sent off during Town’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat at West Country rivals Bristol Rovers.

Brennan did, however, play against Pools for Wednesday in the same tournament during Hartlepool’s surprise 3-0 triumph at Hillsborough in December 2021.