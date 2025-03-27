The Pools head coach isn't convinced that now is a good time to be playing Halifax despite their recent slump in form. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has backed Halifax Town to turn their form around following a recent dip in results.

The Shaymen, who reached the National League play-offs last season, are well-placed for another top seven finish following a strong campaign under Chris Millington. However, Halifax are in the midst of a difficult run and have failed to score in any of their last three games, picking up just one point and losing ground in the race for promotion.

Not for the first time, the pitch in West Yorkshire has become a major talking point. Millington's side share their ground with rugby league side Halifax Panthers and the condition of the playing surface has steadily deteriorated. Halifax faced similar issues last season and had to play three of their home games away from The Shay, while a number of postponements led to a fixture pile-up and made things difficult towards the end of the campaign; Halifax Courier journalist Tom Scargill suggested it caused Town to run out of steam ahead of the play-offs.

To make matters even more complicated, there are concerns that the impending sale of the ground to Ken Davy, who owns Rugby League side Huddersfield Giants, could scupper Halifax's chances of another shot at promotion. Davy wants the Giants to play at The Shay while a new ground is built in Kirklees but EFL regulations state that "a club sharing with one Rugby League team will be acceptable, but a club seeking to share with a Rugby Union team and a Rugby League team, or two Rugby Union teams, will not." In short, the sale of the ground could put Halifax's participation in the play-offs in jeopardy.

Millington refused to mince his words when talking about the pitch, suggesting it was threatening to "derail" his side's season. The 49-year-old, who was Pete Wild's assistant before taking on the top job, has blamed the surface for Halifax's recent injury crisis. Influential pair Scott High, who had been impressing since signing on loan from Huddersfield, and Will Smith, who has made 33 appearances so far this season, were both ruled out last month. Goalkeeper Sam Johnson, who is the club's captain and most experienced player, was sidelined last week with what is feared to be a serious injury, while German defender Festus Arthur became the latest in a long list of casualties when he was forced off during Saturday's defeat to Oldham. Town have moved to strengthen, signing goalkeeper Toby Savin on loan from Shrewsbury, attacker Dubem Eze from Bolton and former West Ham defender Sean Tarima. Even so, the recent spate of injuries have been less than ideal for Millington, while it is a challenging time in the campaign to have to bed in new recruits.

Despite that, Limbrick certainly won't be taking anything for granted on Saturday as Pools look to build on last weekend's big win over Boston and finish a difficult season strongly.

"You can look at it both ways," he said.

"Boston must have been looking at us thinking it was a good time to play us, but then we came up with the result.

"I think that Halifax will eventually turn things around. They're a good side, but they're trying to gel a lot of different players together. I think the ones they've added are good.

"We're definitely wary of them and what they can do, there's no doubt about that. I'm not sure it's necessarily a good time to play them, they're a good side."