Why the 2025/26 campaign could be another season of struggle for Hartlepool United as chaos continues

Hartlepool United are preparing for their third successive season in the National League - and Pools now know all 23 of their opponents ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Southend United were confirmed as the final side to feature in the fifth division next term after the Shrimpers were beaten 3-2 by Oldham Athletic in a remarkable play-off final on Sunday. For the fifth year in a row, the National League's showpiece fixture went to extra time and Kevin Maher's side looked to have one foot in the Football League when Leon Chambers-Parillon headed home less than a minute into the additional period to make it 2-1. Elation turned to agony for Southend fans as Oldham scored two goals in three minutes to turn the game on its head, equalising when veteran James Norwood stole in-behind to notch his 11th goal of the season and securing promotion when Kian Harratt's cross caught out Shrimpers stopper Nick Hayes and nestled into the bottom corner. Although Oldham, who finished the regular season in fifth, were 29 points behind champions Barnet - a record for the National League - the fact that York, who amassed 96 points, and Forest Green Rovers, who picked up 83, both missed out on a return to the Football League has once again sparked debate about whether or not the fifth division should be granted a third promotion place.

Whatever the case, attention will now turn to next season as Pools bid to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion. At this stage, Pools look to have an uphill battle on their hands. Even by the standards of Hartlepool United, no strangers to controversy, the last few months have been bizarre in the extreme. Pools looked to be on the brink of a takeover, only for Raj Singh, who announced his initial resignation in March, to return to his role as chairman following a vote among season ticket holders last month; an apparent 63 per cent of eligible voters opted to ask Singh to return, although the voting process was chaotic, with some fans claiming to have not received emails, while others gained access despite not being season ticket holders, and the counting of the votes opaque. Although, for now at least, Pools look to have returned to some sort of uncomfortable status quo, there are suggestions that a takeover could still be in the offing; journalist Nick Loughlin reported that a "large North East company" were in the process of launching a bid together with former Pools chief executive Russ Green and manager Chris Turner, while UFC superstar Conor McGregor aroused interested among fans after following the club on social media.

While the ongoing takeover debacle continues to drag on, Pools have lost ground on a number of their National League rivals ahead of next season. In the immediate term, the club will have to decide whether or not to stick with head coach Anthony Limbrick amid rumours of interest in former Halifax boss Chris Millington. One thing's for sure - Pools will need to move fast to avoid a potentially painful campaign next term. At this stage, the club have just 10 players under contract while Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron and David Ferguson are all in discussions, although all except the latter look likely to leave unless the current prospects improve. Young goalkeeper Josh Mazfari became the 10th player to depart this summer, announcing his departure on social media on Sunday. Although a number of the departures had been expected for some time, it will surely come as a blow to have lost defender Billy Sass-Davies, while fans were divided over the decision to part ways with popular midfielder Anthony Mancini.

Hartlepool United look set to be facing an uphill battle ahead of the 2025/26 season as chaos and uncertainty continues to overshadow the club. Picture by Frank Reid.

What it all means is that Pools are faced with another rebuilding job this summer - and this one could prove even more challenging. With a club in chaos - perhaps even descending into crisis - Pools will have their work cut out to attract new recruits. Things could become even more difficult if the likes of Dieseruvwe, Grey and Sheron were indeed to leave, while the expectation is that atmospheres, certainly at the beginning of the campaign, will be hostile as ill-feeling continues to mount against controversial owner Raj Singh.

Pools, by virtue of their status as a proud former Football League club, tend to be in the promotion conversation ahead of every new National League season. Yet a deeper dive into the last few months might well tempt potential punters to spend their money elsewhere; although a lot could happen between now and the beginning of the new season, Pools look likely to need a miracle to be competing at the top end of the table next term. At this stage, Pools are having to contend with ongoing uncertainty regarding the club's ownership, a divided fanbase, a threadbare and uninspiring squad, debate around the future of head coach Anthony Limbrick, and the very real risk of losing their prize assets over the coming weeks. It does not look good.

Last season, to an extent, feels like something of a missed opportunity for Pools. While in previous years the National League had been dominated by sides with considerable financial pulling power and even Hollywood backing like Wrexham, Stockport, Notts County and Chesterfield, last term looked to be more open. Barnet, not blessed with the biggest budget or largest fanbase, dominated the division thanks to a different approach; the inimitable Dean Brennan completed 10 signings within weeks of the end of the 2023/24 season and the Bees had a whole summer to fine tune their possession-based plan of attack. This time around, Pools could have mere weeks.

There are a number of outstanding candidates ahead of the 2025/26 season. York, who just missed out on the title last term under Adam Hinshelwood, have among the division's biggest budgets and even splashed out a rumoured £350,000 - some suggestions put the fee even higher - to sign frontman Josh Stones in January. The Minstermen look set to splash the cash again this summer and must be among the favourites, given that their squad already includes top scorer Ollie Pearce, who bagged 31 goals in 47 games, goalkeeper Harrison Male and the versatile Joe Felix. Hinshelwood's side have already begun their transfer business, signing experienced midfielder Ollie Banks following his departure from Chesterfield. The 32-year-old helped the Spirites win the National League title in the 2023/24 campaign and featured 40 times as Chesterfield reached the League Two play-offs last term.

Also vying for the tag of favourites ahead of next season are relegated Carlisle. The Cumbrians have already laid down a marker this summer, signing Regan Linney, who scored 25 goals last term, from Altrincham for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. Despite a dismal season that ended in relegation from League Two, the Cumbrians have kept hold of experienced manager Mark Hughes and are well-backed by American owners Tom and Patty Piatak. Most teams are expected to find it difficult to compete with them financially, although Carlisle will of course have to adapt to the relentless National League.

Elsewhere, Southend, who missed out in agonising fashion in the play-off final at the weekend, Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers are expected to improve once again over the summer. However, the likes of Gateshead, in light of their ongoing ownership issues, Halifax, who lost manager Chris Millington, and Altrincham, in the absence of the prolific Linney, have a lot of work to do to avoid a season of regression. Scunthorpe, another former Football League side and last term's National League North play-off winners, as well as Yeovil, now under new ownership, might be hoping to muscle their way into the promotion picture.

The harsh reality is that Pools might well be closer to the bottom end of the division than the top. There are a number of sides who are perennial strugglers at this level - this likes of Braintree, Wealdstone and Woking - while Morecambe, the other relegated side, Solihull Moors, who found things tough after losing popular boss Andy Whing to Barrow, as well as Boston, Tamworth and Eastleigh, who all punched well above their weight last term, are all hard to assess at this stage. For the other three newly promoted sides - Brackley, who beat Pools in the FA Cup last term, John Askey's Truro City and Boreham Wood, who secured their return to the National at the first time of asking - survival must surely be the aim.

So, while Pools will surely make all the right noises over the summer, talking up the prospects of a promotion push - if nothing else, in a bid to boost season ticket sales - it is hard to see them challenging next season. There have been some difficult campaigns for Pools in recent years. Things could be about to get even worse.

