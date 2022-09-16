Maguire is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium having joined on a free transfer this week.

The former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday player was unavailable for selection as Pools were held to a 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra in midweek after a delay in his registration with the club.

But Maguire could be in line for a first appearance under Hartley, providing he can overcome a foot injury according to the Pools boss.

Jamie Sterry remains a doubt for Hartlepool United as he recovers from a foot injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Hopefully [he’ll be in contention]. We’ll wait and see how he is,” revealed Hartley.

“He’s just got a little bit of a knock on his foot so we need to see how he is and then we can go from there.”

Another player struggling with a foot injury is full-back Sterry.

Chris Maguire could make his Hartlepool united debut against Sutton United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The former Newcastle United defender has been out of action since the defeat at Leyton Orient last month with what Hartley suggested was bone bruising on the top of his foot, with the 26-year-old only just returning to full training.

“He’ll train today and let's see if he can get through training. Hopefully he will,” Hartley told The Mail on Thursday ahead of the trip to Sutton.

“He’s been doing a little bit of running. But it’s been a bit stop-start for Jamie since we came in, like some of the other players who’ve also missed parts of the season so far.”

Pools will be without captain Nicky Featherstone who, it was revealed, will be out of action for a number of weeks while he deals with an ankle ligament injury, while loan forward Jack Hamilton is also likely to miss the trip to the VBS Community Stadium.

“I don’t use [injuries] as an excuse. We’ve not always had our strongest team on the pitch but you can’t use that as an excuse,” said Hartley.